Historic Hastings fountain back in operation

Hastings Utilities, which is the city’s public utilities department, outlined several issues with the fountain including a cracked fountain floor, corrosion on mechanical equipment, pump malfunction and other electrical issues. The fountain stands outside HU headquarters.

The fence surrounding the fountain had been painted over several times to maintain its appearance, and the department recommended it be replaced with a maintenance-free fence material.

Every spring, the city’s maintenance department had been adding another coat of black paint. Within a month, that black paint would be flecked with white due to hard water.

So instead of black, the city went with a white, powder-coated aluminum fence.

The fence also was found to be too close to the water source given the electrical equipment that is attached to it. The new fence was installed 10 feet farther back, to give more room and better access for maintenance and room for new junction boxes for electrical and plumbing services.