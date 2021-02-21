Historic Kearney theater reopening after renovations

Work also is nearly complete in the lobby. On the south side of that area is a lounge, and on the north is the return of the 1940s-era Sweet Shop.

The price tag for the renovations and upgrades was $700,000. Raising that much money required two years. Orr believes the changes will enhance the World experience and equip the venue for additional activities, including live performances and receptions.

It was March 15, 2020, when the World sold its last ticket — “Little Women” — before closing for the pandemic. The capital campaign continued, but the World had to scramble to cover continuing expenses, such as payroll. The organization raised some money with a pop-up drive-in theater at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds and shared some of the proceeds with other area nonprofits.

World Theater Executive Director Bryce Jensen said the pop-up kept the World’s name in front of fans and was an opportunity to screen some old drive-in theater favorites such as “Grease, “Goonies,” “Independence Day” and “E.T.”

Jensen said the World might open a pop-up drive-in again this summer.