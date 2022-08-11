Hogs spill into ditch at Norfolk roundabout after livestock trailer tips over

Dozens of hogs fell out of a livestock trailer on Thursday morning after a semi tipped over at the roundabout located at 37th Street and Norfolk Avenue.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m., the Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. The semi tractor-trailer tipped over at the south side of the intersection and was facing east at the time of the accident.

The top of the trailer had been torn open, allowing dozens of hogs to escape.

The driver of the semi, who is from Springfield, said roughly 100 hogs were in the trailer when it tipped over. About two dozen of the swine could be seen frolicking in the ditch southeast of the roundabout, with the majority still inside the trailer.

The load was coming from O’Neill, the driver said. The man sustained a few cuts but was not seriously injured. There likely would be some hogs that did not survive, he said.

The driver said most of the hogs moved to the right side of the trailer as it weaved through the roundabout, causing the load to shift and eventually tip over. He did not believe he was driving too fast.

A similar situation occurred at the same roundabout on May 31, when a semi from Utah pulling building trusses tipped over on the south side of the roundabout. It took about 5 hours for first responders and tow company employees to get that semi upright and cleared from the roadway.