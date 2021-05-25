Holdrege man charged in killings to undergo mental test

HOLDREGE, Neb. (AP) — A Holdrege man charged in shootings that killed two men and seriously injured another will undergo a fourth mental evaluation.

A judge on Monday approved a motion by prosecutors seeking the psychiatric evaluation of 48-year-old Manuel Gomez, the Kearney Hub reported. The motion followed Gomez’s April filing indicating he intends to rely on an insanity defense at trial.

Authorities have said Gomez shot and killed 65-year-old Raymond Burton and 54-year-old David Rogers in February 2019 at the Sunrise View Apartments in Holdrege. Prosecutors say he also shot and wounded his attorney at the time, Doyle Morse, at Morse's home.

Gomez was found mentally unfit to stand trial in August 2019 following his second evaluation. In April 2020, he was deemed restored to competency and ordered to stand trial.

Gomez has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, one count assault, three counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of being an habitual criminal.

