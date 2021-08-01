Homestead artist will study area's history of dance

Kirchhoff said she thinks dancing is part of any culture, but that people can shy away from dance as a fine art because they don’t understand what it means.

“People are looking for what it’s about, but my feeling is that dance is an innate part of living and being alive and being interactive with other people,” Kirchhoff said.

At the end of Kirchhoff’s residency, Homestead will host a program where the public can learn about improvisational movement. A date for that program will be announced on the Homestead National Historical Park Facebook page.

“The idea is that I’m not teaching people how to dance, but everybody has a sense of movement, so being present in your body allows you to be present in the moment in the world, and hopefully experience the park in a different kind of way…As a dance artist, that’s part of what I try to do, is make it accessible to everybody to feel like it’s something that not only can you watch and get kind of an entry point into, but also something that everybody can do,” Kirchhoff said.

Homestead has participated in the Artist in Residence program with the National Park Service for 12 years now, hosting artists to help connect visitors with the park and its meanings using various art forms.