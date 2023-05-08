Wantabe, a first-time starter at Fonner Park on Saturday, didn't seem interested in finishing the race.

The horse wound up jumping a fence and bolting back to the barn. Armando Martinez was atop Wantabe in the day's third race.

The horse "started drifting out badly in the far turn," said Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak. Martinez "pulled his horse up, and eased the horse."

Then the horse got away from him and ran back to the stable area. "And he jumped the fence on the way back home," Kotulak said. "But horse and rider were just fine."

Martinez was not thrown from the horse. He dismounted on his own.

The jockey piloted horses later in the day.

Wantabe had never run before. "So he was probably very green," Kotulak said.