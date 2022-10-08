Hot, dry summer led to worsening of drought in Nebraska

This week is likely to put a final nail in the coffin of summer.

After a warm start to October, with highs in the 80s the first four days of the month, temperatures are set to take a plunge.

Friday could bring the coldest air the area has seen since late May, with the National Weather Service forecasting a high only in the upper 50s and lows that could drop near freezing Saturday morning.

Lincoln and many other areas of the state could see the first frost of the season.

The shot of cold will be short-lived -- highs are expected to rebound into the 70s by Sunday -- but it's a harbinger of what's to come, as Lincoln transitions into fall.

For many, it will be a welcome relief from what was by some measures one of the hottest summers in Lincoln's history.

The city recorded 67 days with a high of at least 90 degrees, which is the sixth most in 135 years of record-keeping. In fact, only twice since the Dust Bowl years of the 1930s have there been more 90-degree days: 68 in 1983 and 72 in 2012.

Lincoln also had six days with triple-digit highs, the most since 2012.

And the nearly 140 days with a high of at least 80 -- more than four months' worth -- was the second-most ever, eclipsed only by 1939, according to retired University of Nebraska-Lincoln climatologist Ken Dewey.

But when measured by average temperature, this year isn't that out of the ordinary.

Lincoln's average temperature for June, July and August was 77 degrees, just 1.2 degrees above the 30-year average temperature for the three months. In fact, this summer was slightly cooler than last summer, which came in at 77.2 degrees.

When you throw in September, the four-month period was 1.8 degrees above the 30-year average.

What was quite notable about the 90-degree days is that 34 of them, more than half, occurred in August and September. The 22 90-plus days in August were the eighth most ever during the month and the most since 1983. The 12 90-degree days in September also were the eighth most ever and the most for the month since 1990. And the 34 90-degree days combined for the two months were the most for the period since 1983.

August and September also were extremely dry, with 1.52 inches of rain recorded in Lincoln. That is the least amount of precipitation for that period since 1894, which holds the record for the driest August-September on record.

The extremely dry August and September extended a run of below-normal precipitation in Lincoln that dates back to June. The city has received less than 8 inches of rain since July 1; the four-month average is nearly 14 inches.

Most of Lancaster County, including the city of Lincoln, is now in severe drought.

That puts it in the same boat with much of the rest of Nebraska, where nearly 77% of the state is in severe drought or worse according to the latest Drought Monitor.

Overall, the amount of the state in some level of drought increased from less than 95% to more than 98%.

Nebraska as a whole had its second-driest August on record and its third-driest summer (June-August). The first eight months of the year were the fifth-driest ever recorded.

As of Wednesday, at least 40% of the state had been in severe drought or worse for the past 198 days, which is the fourth-longest period this century, according to the National Weather Service in Omaha.

Lincoln's precipitation deficit of nearly 7 inches year to date is actually smaller than most other places in eastern Nebraska. Norfolk has a deficit of more than 11.5 inches, while Tekamah, Columbus and Fremont all have deficits of more than 10 inches.

Lincoln has been in and out of drought conditions this year, with some relief provided by above-average rain during the spring.

But with the city and the rest of the state now entering what's traditionally a drier period, relief from drought conditions could be months away.

"The fall climate outlook is calling for an increased chance for warmer- and drier-than-normal conditions," said Martha Durr, Nebraska State Climatologist.

After that, she said, odds appear to be 50-50 for whether winter will be drier or wetter than normal.

The U.S. is expected to experience La Nina conditions for the third straight year. That typically means warmer and drier summers in Nebraska, Durr said, which is what has occurred the past two summers.

The effect is less clear in the winter months, however. In the winter of 2020-2021, Lincoln saw above-average precipitation in every month from December to March and nearly 50 inches of snow. By contrast, last winter was extremely dry, with only 5.1 inches of snow, the lowest amount ever recorded for a winter season.

Given the likelihood of a warm and dry fall and the fact that winter months are typically the driest of the year, "drought conditions are expected to remain or degrade in the coming months," Durr said.

The drought has already wreaked havoc across the state this year, cutting crop yields, forcing ranchers to sell cattle herds early and sparking numerous wildfires, the most recent of which destroyed the Nebraska State 4-H Camp at the Nebraska State Forest near Halsey.

The National Weather Service in a drought report on Thursday listed other drought-related agriculture impacts, including more than 80% of both topsoil and subsoil being short of moisture and 80% of pasture and range land rated as poor or very poor.

The lack of rain also has led to declining lake and river levels.

The Platte River dried up completely in parts of central Nebraska and flows at Ashland, where Lincoln draws its drinking water, dropped from around 10,000 cubic feet per second in May to less than 1,000 in early September before rebounding to around 1,800 cubic feet per second in the past week.

The Weather Service also reported that the Big Nemaha and Big Blue rivers, the North Fork of the Elkhorn River and Turkey Creek have been especially dry over the second half of the summer months.

Farther west, Lake McConaughy was at 37.6% of its capacity as of Monday, according to a news release from the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District. That's down from about 57% capacity at this time last year and is actually lower than during the drought of 2012 and 2013, but it's nowhere near the all-time low of 20% in September 2004.

Despite those conditions, there have been few if any water restrictions. Omaha's Metropolitan Utilities District has asked people to only water lawns on alternating days, and the city of Hickman instituted a 10-day voluntary water restriction last month.

Durr said water conservation is always a good thing, even when there is no drought, but she said those efforts may not be sufficient if the drought continues.

"Certainly, the longer we remain in a precipitation deficit, the more likely we will be to have restrictions put into place," she said.