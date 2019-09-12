DAKOTA CITY -- Local residents can drop off household hazardous waste at a free collection in Dakota City this month.
Hazardous materials can be dropped off from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 27 at the old wastewater treatment facility at South 16th and Willow streets.
Area residents can dispose of paint, spray paint, pesticides, herbicides, oil, yard chemicals, cleaning chemicals, fluorescent light bulbs and antifreeze.
Items that will not be accepted include tires, electronics, appliances, PCBs, mercury, picric acid, science lab materials, radioactive materials, compressed gas cylinders or biological hazards.
The event, open to residents of Dakota, Thurston, Burt, Cuming, Washington and Dodge counties in Nebraska, is sponsored by the Nebraska Loess Hills Resource Conservation and Development Council, the Papio-Missouri River NRD, Lower Elkhorn NRD and Dakota City.
Other collections will be conducted on Sept. 28 from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at the Burt County Fairgrounds in Oakland and 1 p.m.-3 p.m. at the Wisner City Auditorium parking lot in Wisner.