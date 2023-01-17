Housing needs assessment influences multiple incoming bills in Nebraska Legislature

Multiple bills are in the works in the Nebraska Legislature that were influenced by a 63-page report released last week detailing the state's top housing needs.

All state lawmakers were sent a copy of "Nebraska's 2022 Strategic Housing Framework," which calls for 35,000 affordable housing units to be built by 2028, among other big goals. One bill has already been introduced that was influenced by the report, and at least three more are on their way.

Sens. Tony Vargas and Tom Briese led a briefing on the report last week. Though Vargas and Briese hold different party affiliations and represent two totally different parts of Nebraska — hailing from Omaha and Albion, respectively — Vargas said housing is a broad and urgent enough issue to warrant everyone's attention.

"I think that the lack of available housing across Nebraska … is curtailing economic growth in our state more than we realize," Briese said.

Nebraska has not been immune to the decades-long national housing shortage. Vargas said research estimates the state needs to build at least 5,000 new housing units every year to keep up with demand.

The 2022 report refers to issues for both renters and owners, and cites multiple contributors behind Nebraska's housing needs, including rising costs of housing and loans, and a lack of available land and diverse housing options.

Dave Rippe, who contributed to the report through Queen City Development Co., said more than 175,000 Nebraska households are what he called "housing burdened," which means more than 30% of the residents' income goes toward paying for the home itself.

Along with the goal of building 35,000 affordable housing units, the report also sets a goal of reducing the percentage of housing burdened homes in the state from 44% to 33% by 2028. This would amount to about 44,000 homes.

While Nebraska's housing needs in metropolitan areas are intense and well-documented, Rippe noted that rural areas have their own set of unique needs due to its overall decline in population over the last few decades. He said in some rural counties, about 17% of the housing units are vacant.

Much of the vacant property is old and uninhabitable, but Rippe said there aren't enough construction crews based in rural areas to keep up with the necessary improvements. He estimated rural Nebraska needs at least 5,000 additional construction workers to meet demand.

Briese introduced a bill (LB249) last week to amend the Rural Workforce Housing Investment Act. The bill would increase the limit in workforce housing grant funding a nonprofit development organization can apply for from $1 million to $5 million over a two-year period.

Vargas said there are at least three other bills influenced by the report that have yet to be introduced, which will focus on removing regulations that slow housing development and help distribute more funding for housing at a faster pace. Vargas said he does not have specific goals in mind for each legislative session.

"We're trying to make as much of a dent as we possibly can," Vargas said.

Several housing bills that have been introduced were not influenced by the report. One of them, LB424, was introduced by Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington and would establish the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

DeBoer said LB424 has been in the works since last year, so the draft was not influenced by the report's research. However, she said the report likely will play a role in the bill's progress through the Legislature this session.

Another bill expected to come from the Urban Affairs Committee will suggest millions of federal dollars be used on several low and middle-income housing projects in underserved areas of Omaha. The bill is linked to an independent report from engineering firm Olsson that was also released last week as part of a multiyear economic recovery effort.

