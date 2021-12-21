Hundreds of animals removed from Nebraska home

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — Officials with the Nebraska Humane Society have removed hundreds of animals, including exotic birds, snakes and others, from a home amid concerns they were neglected.

KETV-TV reports that more than 250 animals were taken from the home in Papillion on Monday, and hundreds more were removed Tuesday morning. Humane Society officials said some of the removed animals were dead.

An investigation began after an anonymous complaint. The animals included exotic birds, ferrets, rabbits, lizards and snakes. The Humane Society said the surviving animals were in very poor condition. Steve Glandt of the Humane Society said the animals were living in filthy cages and some had apparently not been fed “for quite some time.”

The animals are being evaluated and treated by veterinarians at the Humane Society headquarters.

A man lived in the home with the animals. So far, he has not been charged with a crime.

