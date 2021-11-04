 Skip to main content
Hunter finds human remains in Scotts Bluff County

The Nebraska DNA lab is evaluating human remains found in Scotts Bluff County in hopes of identifying the victim

MELBETA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska DNA lab is evaluating human remains found in Scotts Bluff County in hopes of identifying the victim.

The Scottsbluff Star-Herald reports that a man setting up a goose blind near the North Platte River discovered the remains on Oct. 18 on property between Minatare and Melbeta.

Chief Deputy Troy Brown said the hunter found part of a lower arm bone and a piece of cloth. Forensics pathologists confirmed the arm bone is from a human.

DNA taken from bone marrow extracted from the bone will be compared to DNA of people from the area who are listed as missing.

