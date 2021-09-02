Husband navigates rough waters from ICU to Niobrara River outing

Like the rest of the world, we spent most of 2020 and the first part of this year in lockdown. Doug has no voluntary movement from the waist down and his chest muscles have been disrupted by the injury, so he has difficulty breathing deeply or coughing. His doctor advised that he stay home as much as possible to try to avoid COVID exposure.

So we did. We ordered takeout. We skipped gatherings. And, so far, Doug and I have managed to escape the virus.

After we were both vaccinated earlier this year, we began to think about getting away.

We decided to join our group of friends for the annual canoe trip. Our son, Evan, and his wife, Monica, our daughter, Madi, and our miniature Schnauzer, Momo, came along.

We didn’t know if Doug would be able to get on the river. But we decided, no matter what, we would get to spend time with friends and family in a beautiful and peaceful place.

We ended up doing far more than that.

Eric Gregory, another former colleague from the Independent, began to research options. He found a YouTube video about a husband and wife who kayaked together. The man was a paraplegic.

Still, Eric was worried. Those kayakers were on lakes. This was a river.