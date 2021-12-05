Husband's death inspires Kearney woman to publish book

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Robin Bennett could be angry and miserable, but she chooses to see the light.

When her husband Scott died suddenly of blood clots in his lungs two years ago, the love and kindness of friends and family embraced her and held her up.

In gratitude, she has written her first book, a children’s tale called “Go Be The Light.” It is about Lester, a firefly who suddenly loses his tail’s special glow. He gets it back by spreading kindness and looking for the good in each and every day.

Bennett, a longtime first-grade teacher at Meadowlark Elementary, believes Scott prompted her to write the book from heaven. “He was the light for so many,” she told the Kearney Hub.

Bennett knew when she started teaching 36 years ago that she wanted to write a book. Her mother, the late Betty Beavers, encouraged her to write, too, but Bennett could never think of a topic.

She and Scott were both raised in Gibbon and became sweethearts at Gibbon High School. They married in June 1984 at First United Methodist Church in Kearney.

Bennett taught first and third grades and kindergarten. Scott made crowns and bridges for dentists at Sickler Dental Studios at 3911 Seventh Ave., of which the Bennetts were part-owners. “Scott had an artistic flair. He was a perfectionist,” she said.

They raised two daughters, Rhianna and Chantelle. They had a golden doodle, Murphy. Life was good.

On Oct. 31, 2019, Bennett came home from work and found Scott, 57, dead on the floor. Frantically, she called 911 and tried CPR. When EMS crews arrived, Scott’s arm was still warm, so they continued CPR until they realized that his arm was warm because Murphy had been lying on it protectively since Scott collapsed.

“It turned my world upside down,” Bennett said. “Scott was my best friend.”

Married for 35 years, they had shopped for groceries together. Scott cooked supper, put gas in her car and helped do cleaning and laundry. “He took such good care of me,” she said.

“Even his dental work was an art. He would transform smiles. People would come with spaces between their teeth, and he’d give them movie-star smiles. He had so many compliments,” she said. “He was my light.”

His autopsy showed that he suddenly died of pulmonary embolism, or blood clots in his lungs.

As they planned his funeral, held at First United Methodist Church, Bennett and her daughters sat around the kitchen table remembering Scott’s light. “His service had God written all over it,” she said.

“He had such a way of making you feel special. He looked at the bright side of things. He was positive and optimistic. Our friends said, ‘He made me feel like I was the only person in the room,’” Bennett said.

Scott had played drums in the church band. He had helped with the Kearney High School orchestra. He played for Kearney Community Theater.

He also loved to play Santa Claus. Every Christmas season, with Scott dressed as Santa and Rhiannon as his elf, they surprised unsuspecting church families with food and gifts.

After Scott died, the devastated Bennett struggled to get up every morning, but she scrapped plans to retire and decided to continue teaching. With her daughters grown and gone, she knew she could not stay home.

Little things happened after that, little things that, strung together, began to make a difference.

She gave her each of her pupils a yellow T-shirt that said, “Be the light.” The following June, on her birthday, they put on those shirts, surprised her at home and sang happy birthday.

She taught her pupils the words to a song by the Sidewalk Prophets, a contemporary Christian music band from Nashville. The song encourages people to smile when they feel sad and to look for and appreciate the good things in life. “The kids know that song by heart,” she said.

Slowly, her heart began to heal.

“I know it’s important to teach math and reading, but kids also need to know how to be a good friend. I want to teach kids to share their lives with other people so they can be the light to other people like they’ve been to me,” she said.

Bennett’s students have rung bells at Christmas at the Salvation Army kettle at J.C. Penney at Hilltop Mall. They have visited CountryHouse Residence for Memory Care. They have sent cards to veterans and given food to people in need.

“I want to make sure they know how important it is to be the light to other people,” she said.

When she taught her students remotely due to COVID in 2020, they would wear their bright “Be the Light” T-shirts for their virtual lessons.

After Scott’s death, Bennett wanted to do something special with donations made in his memory. She sent $25, each, to 500 people and asked them to use that $25 to spread love and kindness. She then invited them to send her a postcard explaining how they spent that money.

Dozens of cards were returned. People donated to charity. They sent money to a preschool to buy books. They donated to medical foundations and gave flowers to nurses.

“The list goes on and on. I read these and I just cry,” she said.

Bennett put all the cards in a scrapbook and took it to school to show her pupils.

“I tell them, ‘Look how many people were able to experience some light.’ This was one of our favorite Go Be The Light projects.”

Suddenly, she had an idea for that book she’d always wanted to write. Its title: “Go Be the Light.” She did a bit of research and quickly wrote the story in rhyme.

Publishing it took a bit longer. She sent the transcript to publishers but was told, “We’ll let you know in six months.” Other publishers refused to accept a manuscript without an agent. “I hit a dead end,” Bennett said.

Then, through a friend, she learned about Mascot Publishing Company.

Mascot agreed to publish the book and do limited marketing. It also provided a list of 50 illustrators, from which Bennett hired Juan Diaz. He incorporated Bennett’s three grandchildren and a few local landmarks like Meadowlark Elementary into the pictures.

In the back of her 32-page book is an “action plan,” where children can write down the ways to be the light for others. It will hit bookstores Dec. 7.

“This is a dream come true. I always wanted to learn how to play the guitar, too, so two weeks ago I started guitar lessons. You have to learn to live every moment you can,” she said.

“I didn’t write my book for the money. I still always ask God, ‘What is my purpose?’ she said.

“I feel called to share how so many people were the light for us. I want to prompt other people to be the light. I think Scott is smiling down on me. I see light everywhere.”

