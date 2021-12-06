Husker legend Johnny Rodgers in ICU with COVID

In Wednesday's episode, Adam is joined by Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Rodgers to reflect on the Huskers' 2020 season, if Nebraska should have decided to play in a bowl game, Scott Frost's offense, Wan'Dale Robinson's multi-faceted role with NU and more.
Husker football legend Johnny Rodgers has been hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19.
Denny Drake, who has been Rodgers’ business partner for 25 years, said Rodgers was hospitalized Thanksgiving morning at the Nebraska Medical Center.
Rodgers also developed pneumonia, Drake said. A few days after being hospitalized, he seemed to be doing better, Drake said.
That first weekend, Rodgers posted this on Facebook:
“I am thankful for my children and family, and thankful for the many friends … that I have. Thank you for the years, and years of support and showing me you care. …
“In our lives, we will face many kinds of adversaries. In our flesh, we might feel that there is no hope, that no one cares about us. But these are moments to keep praying, to ‘keep alert and be thankful.’ Yes, to thank God, confident that He hears our prayers and that we can trust Him.”
A few days later, on Tuesday, Rodgers “took a turn in the wrong direction,” Drake said, and was admitted to the intensive care unit.
“He was pretty weak until late yesterday,” Drake said Sunday afternoon. “He called me this morning, and his voice sounded good. He said he had taken a turn toward recovery and was feeling much better.”
Drake said additional information should be available this week.
After a stellar career at Omaha Tech High, Rodgers broke numerous records at Nebraska as part of national title-winning teams in 1970 and 1971 and earned the nickname “The Jet.” He also had one of the most famous plays in Husker and college football history with his punt return for a touchdown in the Game of the Century against Oklahoma.
He capped his career with the Heisman Trophy — a first for a Husker — in 1972 and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2000.
He is also an entrepreneur, community activist and author. He and Drake are partners at Performance Solutions Worldwide and are co-founders, along with William Reed, of the Jet Award Foundation and Trust, which hands out the Jet Award annually to the top return specialist in college football.
Deputy Sports Editor Kristin Donovan contributed to this report.
Photos: Johnny Rodgers through the years
Johnny Rodgers, Coach Dick Christie and Willie Bob "Tex" Johnson on Oct. 26, 1966.
Johnny Rodgers, second from left, in 1967 with Omaha Tech teammates Johnny Ray (27), Paul Griego (21) and Robert Faulkner (42).
Johnny Rodgers, pictured here on June 6, 1967, was voted high school athlete of the year while at Omaha Tech.
Rodgers at Omaha Tech in 1968.
Wake Forest's Dick Chaluda tackles Johnny Rodgers on Sept. 12, 1970, at Memorial Stadium.
Johnny Rodgers scores during Nebraska's 28-0 win over Army on Sept. 26, 1970, at Memorial Stadium.
Johnny Rodgers uses his helmet as a bench after his 56-yard punt return for a touchdown against Oklahoma State on Oct. 24, 1970, in Lincoln.
Johnny Rodgers' diving catch kept Nebraska's final drive alive in the Game of the Century against Oklahoma on Nov. 25, 1971, at Owen Field in Norman.
Johnny Rodgers of Nebraska is pictured Oct. 19, 1971.
Rodgers runs the ball during the Huskers' 35-31 win over Oklahoma nicknamed "The Game of the Century," played on Nov. 25, 1971, at Owen Field in Norman, Oklahoma.
Johnny Rodgers turns up the sideline on a punt return as Joe Blahak (27) looks to block Jon Harrison (12) during the "Game of the Century" against Oklahoma on Nov. 25, 1971, at Owen Field in Norman, Oklahoma.
Johnny Rodgers pulls into the clear on his punt return for a touchdown in the "Game of the Century" against Oklahoma on Nov. 25, 1971, at Owen Field in Norman, Oklahoma.
Johnny Rodgers celebrates his punt return for a touchdown against Oklahoma in the "Game of the Century" on Nov. 25, 1971, at Owen Field in Norman, Oklahoma.
Larry Jacobson (75) joins Johnny Rodgers in celebrating Rodgers' punt return touchdown against Oklahoma in the "Game of the Century" on Nov. 25, 1971, at Owen Field in Norman, Oklahoma.
Johnny Rodgers signals to Jerry Tagge that he's open on Nebraska's final drive during the "Game of the Century" against Oklahoma on Nov. 25, 1971, at Owen Field in Norman, Oklahoma.
Johnny Rodgers looks at native Hawaiian weapons while sitting on his balcony overlooking the beach in Hawaii on Dec. 5, 1971. The Huskers beat Hawaii 45-3 on Dec. 4 in Honolulu.
Johnny Rodgers gives an interview after Nebraska beat Hawaii in Honolulu on Dec. 4, 1971.
Rodgers, left, was the recipient of the Stellar Award during the Super Star Banquet at Horace Mann Junior High. Presenting the award was Rodney Wead, executive director of Wesley House.
Johnny Rodgers returns a punt 77 yards for a touchdown in the 1972 Orange Bowl against Alabama in Miami. Nebraska won 38-6.
Johnny Rodgers gives Rex Lowe a hug after presenting the game ball to him after the Orange Bowl victory against Alabama on Jan. 1, 1972, in Miami. Lowe was in a wheelchair because of Hodgkins disease.
Johnny Rodgers runs past Kansas State defenders during the Huskers' 59-7 blowout of the Wildcats on Nov. 18, 1972, in Lincoln.
Rodgers reaches out to attempt a catch during the Huskers' 17-14 loss to Oklahoma on Nov. 23, 1972, in Lincoln.
Johnny Rodgers flies for a pass, but it's broken up by Keith Pope, as Oklahoma beat Nebraska 17-14 on Nov. 24, 1972, in Lincoln.
Johnny Rodgers and his mother admire her new "Johnny R" table in December 1972.
Johnny Rodgers won the 1972 Heisman Trophy for Nebraska.
Johnny Rodgers, right, talks with Jerry Tagge and Bob Devaney in this 1992 photo.
From left: Rodgers, Marlin Briscoe, Bob Boozer and Gale Sayers at the first annual Wesley House Golf outing at Deer Creek Golf Course on June 19, 2006.
Johnny Rodgers poses for photos in his jersey on Aug. 17, 2010. His most amazing statistic during his career at NU was averaging 13.8 yards every time he touched the ball as a runner, receiver or kick returner.
Johnny Rodgers with the national championship trophy during the 40th reunion of the 1970 National Championship team on Oct. 15, 2010, at NU's Wick Alumni Center in Lincoln.
From left, Eric Crouch, Johnny Rodgers, award recipient Joe Adams and Mike Rozier pose with their trophies at the Grand Inaugural Gala for the Johnny "The Jet" Rodgers Return Specialist Award held at Anthony's Steakhouse near 72nd and F Streets in Omaha. Crouch, Rodgers and Rozier all won Heisman Trophies at NU.
Former Omaha Tech football players, including Johnny Rodgers, talk about a historic 1967 game against Omaha Westside on July 12, 2012.
Nebraska football legend Johnny Rodgers and Pee Wee Harrison of Meadowlark Lemon's Harlem All Stars visit Norris Middle School in Omaha on Nov. 26, 2012.
Johnny Rodgers greets the press at the State Capitol on Nov. 14, 2013, after getting fully pardoned of a felony conviction wherein he was convicted in Lancaster County and sentenced on June 15, 1971, to a term of two years probation for larceny.
Johnny Rodgers testifies at the State Capitol on Nov. 14, 2013, during his pardon hearing for a felony conviction wherein he was convicted in Lancaster County and sentenced on June 15, 1971, to two years of probation for larceny.
Johnny Rodgers, right, and Rich Glover salute the Memorial Stadium crowd in the third quarter against Illinois on Sept. 27, 2014.
Omaha North Principal Gene R. Haynes, left, talks with Johnny Rodgers during a street dedication in honor of Haynes outside Omaha North on Oct. 24, 2014. North 36th Street just outside of Omaha North was renamed to Gene R. Haynes Street.
Marlin Briscoe and Johnny Rodgers pose for a photo before a ceremony to rename a section of Burt Street, between 30th and 33rd Streets, Johnny Rodgers Street on July 30, 2015.
Rodgers poses for pictures after a ceremony to rename a section of Burt Street, between 30th and 33rd Streets, Johnny Rodgers Street on July 30, 2015.
Johnny Rodgers and former Iowa player Tim Dwight shake hands after being recognized during the Nebraska-Iowa game at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 27, 2015. A new trophy named the Dwight-Rodgers Return Specialist of the Year was named in their honor.
Johnny Rodgers speaks during the Jet Award banquet at the Swanson Conference Center on Metropolitan Community College's north campus on April 14, 2016. Stanford's Christian McCaffrey won the award.
From left, Bob Gibson, Marlin Briscoe, Johnny Rodgers and Ron Boone pose for a picture during a special dinner "An Evening With the Magician" honoring Briscoe on Sept. 22, 2016, at Baxter Arena.
Rodgers tries a sample of wings during a grand opening ceremony for the Omaha Rockets Kanteen in the Family Housing Advisory Services building on 24th and Lake Streets on Sept. 7, 2016.
1972 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Rodgers signs a football before the presentation dinner for the 71st Outland Trophy at the DoubleTree by Hilton Omaha Downtown on Jan. 11, 2017.
Nebraska's Heisman Trophy winners Johnny Rodgers, left, in 1972, Mike Rozier, center, in 1983, and Eric Crouch, right, in 2001, pose for a photograph during a timeout against Wisconsin on Oct. 7, 2017, at Memorial Stadium.
Rodgers shakes hands with former Husker James Sims as Nebraska faces Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 7, 2017.
Rodgers and fellow Husker football players Adam Carriker and Eric Crouch each strike a pose in the Omaha World-Herald studio on Oct. 11, 2017.
Rodgers is pictured during the Jet Award dinner on April 19, 2018, at the Omaha Design Center.
Rodgers and former Oklahoma running back Greg Pruitt chat with Mike'l Severe during the Big Red Today Breakfast on Nov. 15, 2018.
Rodgers and Nebraska wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr., left, pose for a picture during the Outland Trophy Banquet at the Double Tree Hotel by Hilton on Jan. 9, 2019.
Rodgers, right, poses with Roger Sayers at Kountze Park in Omaha on March 27, 2019.
Johnny Rodgers applauds during a ceremony honoring Daniel Goodwin, Sr. The street at 24th and Spencer Streets was named after Goodwin on June 10, 2019, to honor his service in North Omaha.
Johnny Rodgers chats with visitors during a signing event for The World-Herald's "24th and Glory" book.
Johnny Rodgers chats with Ron Boone during a signing event for The World-Herald's "24th and Glory" book.
Three NU Heisman trophy winners, Johnny Rodgers, left, Mike Rozier and Eric Crouch wave to the crowd during a game against Texas on Oct. 16, 2010, in Lincoln.
During an interview with the World-Herald after the Heisman win Rodgers said: "When I got underneath a punt or ready to catch a pass, it helped me to know there were about 80,000 fans there to help me. I know I haven't pleased everybody, but I feel now that I have more friends than enemies. This award has help me change my outlook on a lot of things."
