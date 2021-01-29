Ice jam blocks Platte River at Gibbon; flooding reported

GIBBON, Neb. (AP) — An ice jam has blocked the north channel of the Platte River south of Gibbon, regional officials said.

The ice has dammed the channel and led to minor flooding of low-lying areas around the river, David Carr with the Central Platte Natural Resources District told the Grand Island Independent.

The ice jam follows a winter storm earlier this week that dropped nearly a foot of snow in some areas and sent temperatures into the single digits. Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing this weekend, which could help break up the ice jam.

Ice jams can occur whenever the weather is cold enough, but typically form along Nebraska tributaries in January, February and March.

Those who live near a river channel with ice should keep a close eye out for possible flooding and be prepared to evacuate, Carr said.

“It is important to remember that, even if water looks shallow, do not drive into flooded, or potentially washed-out areas,” he said.

