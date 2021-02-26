Ice jam flooding closes Nebraska 15 south of Schuyler

Flooding from ice jams on the the Platte River forced officials to close Nebraska 15 south of Schuyler on Friday morning.

The National Weather Service said in a tweet that state highway crews closed the road about 6:45 a.m. after water from the river flowed over it.

A wide area, covering several counties north of Lincoln, is in a flood watch because of the threat that water levels will rise in the Platte, Loup and Elkhorn rivers due to melting snow and ice breakups caused by warmer temperatures.

There also are two smaller areas along the Platte River under flood warnings: northern Butler County three miles west of the Nebraska 15 bridge, which is goes until noon Friday, and low-lying areas of Dodge and Saunders counties, which goes until noon Monday.

