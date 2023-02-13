OMAHA — Emergency managers have been able to shift their attention away from the large, unusual ice jam on the Missouri River and instead focus on the more typical, annual threat of ice-related flooding on eastern Nebraska's other rivers.

The situation on the Missouri River has stabilized, said John Remus, who oversees management of the Missouri River for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. In December, a 20-mile long ice jam caused the Missouri River at Omaha to drop to a record low, jeopardizing the operations of metro area utilities. Shortly thereafter, the jam eased enough for water to flow through it and that has continued to happen.

"We've seen a little bit of deterioration (for the good)," he said. "Are we out of the woods? No, not until the ice is completely gone, but the risk is significantly reduced."

David Pearson, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service, said emergency managers are now more focused on conditions along rivers that typically pose an ice jam threat — the Platte, Elkhorn and Loup. The threat along those rivers is about average to a little higher than average, he said.

On Friday, emergency managers and the weather service had a conference call to share news on the condition of the ice, he said.

A cold snap next week will probably form more ice on area rivers, Pearson said, but within a few weeks seasonal changes will be significant enough to make it harder for additional ice to form.

The key going forward is weather that produces a steady melt, he said.

Photos: Ice jam on the Missouri River 011223-owh-new-icejam-cm01 011223-owh-new-icejam-pic-cm02.jpg 011223-owh-new-icejam-pic-cm03.jpg Ice jams can cause flooding along rivers 011223-owh-new-icejam-pic-cm04.jpg 011223-owh-new-icejam-pic-cm05.jpg 011223-owh-new-icejam-pic-cm06.jpg 011223-owh-new-icejam-pic-cm08.jpg 011223-owh-new-icejam-pic-cm09.jpg 011223-owh-new-icejam-pic-cm10.jpg