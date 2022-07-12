If a tent doesn't appeal, there are lots of other camping options at Nebraska's state parks

OMAHA — Plenty of people still rely on a tent and a sleeping bag when they go camping.

But many more want a different experience.

Nebraska Game and Parks tries hard to accommodate everyone, says Bob Hanover, the assistant division administrator of state parks. Camping sites at Nebraska’s parks have been evolving for years in response to guests' feedback.

“People want options. They want choice. They want unique opportunities,” Hanover said. “We intentionally try to keep some rustic and natural. We intentionally try to make some more modern to accommodate the users.”

Camping with a recreational vehicle remains the top choice among Nebraskans. Cabins at parks such as Mahoney, Niobrara and Ponca also are very popular.

But through the years, Game and Parks has added options such as tepees, cabooses and glamping cabins, which include many of the luxuries of home.

The newest trend is a Tentrr, a canvas tent on a wood platform set up with everything a camper might need. There’s also a picnic table and fire ring, so users just need to bring personal items.

“It’s for people who want more of a luxurious experience, but it’s not quite glamping,” Hanover said. “It’s a fantastic opportunity.”

If you want to leave your sleeping bag or hammock at home, here are some unique opportunities from Game and Parks to check out. Make reservations at outdoornebraska.gov. You also can contact the reservation call center at 402-471-1414, which is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tepees at Platte River State Park: Each tepee can accommodate six to eight people. Wooden floors replace the packed earth of the traditional dwelling, offering added comfort, and a fire pit, picnic table, grill, water hydrant and pit toilet are nearby.

Cabooses at Two Rivers State Recreation Area: 10 Union Pacific cabooses have been remodeled and restored for park lodging. Up to six people can stay in a ca​boose, with two bunk beds in the rear and two mattresses in the cupola. The cabooses are air-conditioned and each have a modern bathroom and shower. The kitchen includes a stove, microwave, refrigerator and sink. A table, with four chairs and couch for two, serves as the dining area. If you prefer dining outside, there is a deck with picnic table, grill and fire ring.

Glamping cabins at Platte River State Park: Three glamping cabins combine modern comforts with a nature-immersive experience. Each cabin sleeps two, and the queen-size bed may be rolled through oversized French doors onto the deck so guests can sleep beneath the stars. The cabins also come equipped with linens, robes and slippers, a modern bathroom with shower, kitchenette, raised-stone fire pit, s’mores kit, wine glasses and much more.

Historic lodging at Fort Robinson State Park: An active military post from 1874 to 1948, Fort Robinson State Park is full of history. Today, visitors can enjoy staying in the stately buildings that once served as housing for the fort’s soldiers and officers. Visitors can stay in the 1909 enlisted men’s quarters or in the former officers' quarters, which date from 1874 to 1909. These options sleep between two and 20 people. Comanche Hall, which can sleep up to 60, is a great option for a family reunion or other large gathering. All options have kitchens, baths and bedrooms. Larger cabins also feature living rooms.

Tentrr Camping at Louisville State Recreation Area: The fully equipped, ready-to-go campsites are the newest way to experience Nebraska state parks. Spacious canvas safari tents come with a bed, Adirondack chairs and a fire pit. Tentrr sites are a great camping option for couples, families and groups like outdoor clubs. In addition to the platform tent, each site is equipped with one pop-up tent for additional campers. Learn more and book your stay at tentrr.com.

Adirondack shelters at Indian Cave State Park: Eight Adirondack shelters are scattered along the park’s trails. These three-sided wooden structures are perfect for campers who’d like extra shelter for their tents or sleeping bags. About half of the shelters have scenic views, and one area has three shelters close together, making it a popular choice for Scout groups. All Adirondack shelters are first-come, first-served. Fire rings are nearby.

Green cabins at Ponca State Park: These are insulated with densely packed hay bales. They also incorporate geothermal heating and cooling, recycled building materials, and eco-friendly lighting and wastewater treatment. The two-bedroom cabins have queen-size beds, a modern kitchen and bathroom, dining area, big-screen TV, cable, wireless Internet, gas grill and an outdoor patio.