In I-80’s early Nebraska days, Stuckey’s gave kids lifelong memories

BRADY — These days, motorists roll by on Interstate 80 without paying attention to the vacant store building with the sloped red roof at Exit 199.

That wasn’t the case in the 1960s and 1970s, when the interstate was young.

The store’s roof was teal blue then, like its four sister stores between Ogallala and Lincoln and nearly 400 others across the lower 48 states.

Prolific billboards beckoned travelers every few miles to pull off, eat a cheap meal, buy souvenirs for the kids and pick up the pecans and candies that made the store’s name famous.

This was Stuckey’s.

This tale, told before America hits the road for another Thanksgiving, relates how a one-time icon and one of its one-time outlets flowered, wilted and just might flower again.

Icon of the Interstates

It starts 85 years ago in Eastman, Georgia, when W.S. “Sylvester” Stuckey Sr. borrowed $35 to open a roadside pecan stand.

His wife, Ethel, got the idea to turn some of them into old-fashioned candy — pecan pralines, pecan gophers and especially pecan log rolls.

Stuckey’s offerings began to catch on in the South. World War II slowed its growth, but the family built its own candy plant in Eastman in 1948 to mass-produce and distribute Ethel’s candy to their growing number of franchises.

Just eight years later, Congress passed the Federal-Aid Highway Act that founded and laid the plans for the Interstate Highway System.

To call it a game-changer — for both Stuckey’s and the nation — would be a gross understatement.

Stuckey’s Pecan Shoppes sprouted with and along the freeways, often pairing with national gas-station brands like Texaco to enhance their appeal.

They became so iconic that science fiction author David Gerrold, who wrote the popular 1967 “The Trouble With Tribbles” episode for the original “Star Trek,” referred to his episode’s space station bar as “The Interstellar Stuckey’s” in his 1973 book on the episode’s making.

Sylvester Stuckey sold his company in 1964 to Pet Inc., makers of Pet evaporated milk. But he remained a guiding force as it continued to grow.

By 1975, Stuckey’s boasted 336 stores — it would peak at 368 — across 41 states from North Palm Springs, California, to Plattsburgh, New York, and from Punta Gorda, Florida, to Ritzville, Washington.

Five were in Nebraska: Seward, Giltner, Odessa, Brady and Roscoe. Another sat along Interstate 76 at Sedgwick, Colorado, west of Julesburg.

The nation rolls by

The Nebraska stores, like most Stuckey’s in their heyday, sat 20 miles or less from exits for larger cities — Lincoln, Grand Island, Kearney, North Platte and Ogallala respectively.

Either Stuckey’s or its agents leased land for the Nebraska stores between 1966 and 1969, based on surviving Stuckey’s Corp. records and county register of deeds offices and websites.

The story of the Brady Stuckey’s begins just over a month after Gov. Frank Morrison cut the ribbon opening I-80 to North Platte on Sept. 22, 1966.

The interstate’s westward path had cut through Rich Sr. and Edith Peckham’s ranch after it crossed the Platte River two miles east of today’s Brady exit.

The family still owned the land at today’s Exit 199, however. On Halloween 1966, the Peckhams signed a 15-year lease with Russell Kugler of Culbertson so he could build a Stuckey’s in the northeast quadrant.

It was open by 1968, offering grandchildren Jerry and Teresa Peckham a bird’s-eye view of the Great American Road Trip as I-80 swelled with traffic.

Teresa, who moved to California in 1975 and married Ty Dillard there, would get the closest look possible. She worked at Stuckey’s for a year, starting around the time she graduated from Brady High School in 1972.

“Of course, right at the building, they had the very tall (Stuckey’s) sign,” Teresa Dillard, now 68, said from her home in Ojai, California.

“By tradition, they were all built the same to recognize it right away. We’d have people from California, New York. … That interstate was like a hub. It was packed every summer.”

While she sometimes worked inside the store, Dillard mainly pumped Texaco gas for visiting motorists in Stuckey’s trademark uniform with vertical red and white stripes.

That made her a novelty in the early years of women’s liberation, she said.

“They used to have at gas stations the little cord that you drove over — ‘Ding! Ding!’” She said. “I’d go out there to pump the gas and say ‘Can I help you?’ And I got a lot of looks.”

Billboards on the Peckhams’ land on both sides of I-80 — two of more than 4,000 touting Stuckey’s nationwide — beckoned I-80 travelers to stop.

Don Wilson, who managed the Stuckey’s in Dillard’s time, lived with his family in an apartment in back of the store. That, too, was tradition, she said.

Motorists who bought at least 10 gallons of gas got a free box of Stuckey’s peanut brittle. Among other snack-bar offerings, they could buy a three-piece chicken dinner or enjoy a 99-cent breakfast of two eggs, toast and coffee, day or night.

Souvenirs moved briskly, including an in-car board game sold at Stuckey’s in the early 1970s. Players of the “Happy Highways” game turned detachable cards to move on a winding road, featuring — of course — three Stuckey’s on the way.

“Everybody bought some candy, but (also) the regular things like keychains that have some historical things from the area, like Nebraska, Buffalo Bill (Cody) and things like that,” Dillard said. “(And) postcards, of course.”

She never forgot what it took to get to work in May 1973, when the Platte flooded. Authorities had to cut Nebraska Highway L-56D — the access road from I-80 to Brady — so floodwaters could flow away from interchange businesses.

Dillard’s parents, Rich Jr. “Dick” and Virginia Peckham, lived on the home place north of Stuckey’s. To reduce a 40-mile round trip north to Maxwell and east on I-80, Dick Peckham set up a rope-drawn fishing boat ferry to take his daughter to work and row family members and others.

“We called it Peckham’s Ferry,” Dillard said.

Fading away

The Platte flooded again in June 1983, when the late Don and Carol Shearer lived at and managed the Stuckey’s. The 14-foot-deep floodwaters came within 2 feet of the apartment’s door, close enough to fish from the doorway, Don Shearer told the Omaha World-Herald.

By then, Stuckey’s was sharing space with a Dairy Queen — a move that enabled the store, though not Stuckey’s, to keep operating until a few years ago.

The chain’s decline started in 1977, when founder Sylvester Stuckey died and Illinois Central Industries bought Pet Inc. and Stuckey’s along with it.

The new owners started closing Stuckey’s stores all over the country. W.S. “Billy” Stuckey Jr., the founder’s son and a former 10-year Georgia congressman, bought the company back in 1985 before it completely fell apart.

He had been CEO of Interstate Dairy Queen, an experience that led to more Stuckey’s-DQ pairings. He founded the Stuckey’s Express “store within a store” concept, still in use at Nebraska’s closest Stuckey’s on Interstate 29 at Rock Port in far northwest Missouri.

Billy Stuckey’s moves kept the company going. But older Stuckey’s kept closing as original owners retired.

Many of those prolific Stuckey’s billboards disappeared from the interstates as the federal government more strictly enforced the 1965 Highway Beautification Act, initially championed by former First Lady Claudia “Lady Bird” Johnson.

A July 1973 World-Herald story reported seeing more Stuckey’s billboards along I-80 than any other. But Stuckey’s business dropped by 40% after Congress passed the 1965 bill, former Stuckey’s regional manager Marvin Mangers told the paper in 1992.

Brady’s Stuckey’s-DQ was the only Nebraska store open by then. The Stuckey’s part shut down before Teresa and Ty Dillard moved to her family’s ranch in 2000.

“The new people around town called it the DQ,” Teresa Dillard said. “The oldtimers and I always called it Stuckey’s.”

Mentzer Oil Co. of North Platte had taken over the DQ by then, she said. Mentzer, which operated a gas station and convenience store in the rest of the building, closed it all not long after the Dillards returned to California in 2016.

Teresa Dillard, who visited Brady for a high school class reunion earlier this year, said locals still feel the loss.

“When we moved back … it was more of a local hangout,” she said. “All the farmers (and) ranchers in the area and the people from town gathered there for morning coffee and they also ate breakfast there because there wasn’t a café there at that time in Brady.”

Resurrection by sweet tooth

Nebraska’s only other standing Stuckey’s buildings are at I-80’s Odessa (Exit 263) and Seward (Exit 379) exits. The I-76 Sedgwick Stuckey’s across the Colorado line also is closed but stands.

The I-80 store at Giltner’s Exit 324 has been razed, and the site of the Roscoe store (Exit 133) has held a sand and gravel pit for some years.

The Seward store now holds the offices of Nebraska Truck Repair, while the Odessa store — still bearing the Stuckey’s teal roof — hosts the Lucky Stop Casino.

But though Stuckey’s stores are a distant memory at best, Stuckey’s pecans and candies are making a comeback in Nebraska and nationwide.

Ethel “Stephanie” Stuckey, Billy’s 56-year-old daughter and Sylvester and Ethel Stuckey’s granddaughter, left behind a career in law and politics and as leader of an environmental nonprofit to buy Stuckey’s Corp. after her father’s 2019 retirement.

Because her family didn’t own it for 20 years, “I interacted with Stuckey’s just like every other kid who grew up during that era in the 1970s,” said Stephanie Stuckey, now the company’s third-generation CEO.

“Other kids told me they’d have to beg their parents or scream that they had to go to the bathroom — whether they did or not — just to get them to pull over. Or they’d have to have a day or two of good behavior. It didn’t matter. We always had to pull over at Stuckey’s.”

Stephanie Stuckey has emphasized online sales through the stuckeys.com website. She gained a Georgia pecan factory and business partner, Stuckey’s President R.G. Lamar, when her company bought Front Porch Pecans.

She said Stuckey’s has sold its candy through Casey’s General Stores and inked a distribution deal with Bomgaars. Lincoln County residents can find Stuckey’s toasted pecans, pecan log rolls, pecan pralines and pecan gophers at Bomgaars’ North Platte store at 510 E. Philip Ave.

Stephanie Stuckey also gathers and tells stories about Stuckey’s glory days and other nuggets of travel Americana on her website’s “Pecan Blog Roll.”

“I’ve really tried to focus on the joy and independence and freedom of taking a road trip as something that can connect our brand with new generations, even if they’ve never heard of Stuckey’s,” she said. “

While she hopes to open a few free-standing stores in time, Stephanie Stuckey said, Stuckey’s has reached all 50 states through its candy sales.

Meanwhile, the Brady Stuckey’s that lasted longer than any other in Nebraska may not lie dormant much longer.

The Peckham family sold it in 2021 to Eddy Street Property Management, whose owner, Rob Uehran, has developed hotels along Colorado’s Front Range and in Wyoming for 25 years.

Uehran moved in 2012 to a home on Jeffrey Lake, south of Brady and I-80. The old Stuckey’s “was always nice when it was open and functional” while Mentzer ran it, he said.

Once he’s finished a couple of projects in Wyoming, Uehran said, he wants to redevelop the old Stuckey’s as a gas station, convenience store and restaurant with a country-store feel. He’s already cleaned it out for renovation.

“I’ve always had my eye on it,” he said. “I wanted to do something nice in my back yard.”

Uehran, 58, said his home state of North Dakota didn’t have any Stuckey’s, even in its golden years.

He’d be interested in selling Stuckey’s products at Exit 199, though. “I’m all about nostalgia and history. … The Stuckey’s roofline was one of the recognizable components of that building.”

No matter what, Uehran said, he won’t change that sloped roof that drew so many motorists off I-80 50 years ago.

The spot that was Stuckey’s just might catch motorists’ eyes again.