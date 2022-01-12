In one of its hottest years on record, Nebraska involved in three billion-dollar weather disasters

In one of its hottest years on record, Nebraska figured into three of the nation’s billion-dollar weather disasters in 2021.

A total of 20 separate billion-dollar events occurred last year in the lower 48 states, according to a report released Monday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Included are:

* Severe cold weather in February that led to rolling blackouts in Nebraska.

* July storms that knocked out power to a third of Nebraska and caused hail damage in the western part of the state. Among the hail reports was a 4 1/4-inch hailstone outside of Hemingford, according to the National Weather Service.

* Severe weather in December that sent a record number of tornadoes and the first-ever winter derecho careening through the eastern half of Nebraska.

With 688 people killed in weather disasters, 2021 was the nation’s deadliest year since 2011 in terms of the lower 48 states.

Across the continental U.S., with records dating to 1980, the year ranked second for total number of billion-dollar disasters and third for total dollar damage. Adjusted for inflation, 2021’s most disastrous weather events caused at least $145 billion damage, according to NOAA.

“It was a tough year,” said NOAA climatologist and economist Adam Smith, who compiles billion-dollar weather disasters for the agency. “Climate change has taken a shotgun approach to hazards across the country.”

Across the lower 48 states, the year ranked fourth-hottest. In Nebraska, it ranked sixth-warmest. Weather records go back 127 years.

Warmth factors into severe weather because it feeds energy into the atmosphere. Additionally, the planet’s atmosphere is absorbing more moisture as it warms, and that, too, feeds energy into storms.

Billion-dollar weather disasters are on the rise in the U.S. because of the potent mix of increasingly volatile weather, combined with development in disaster-prone areas.

Since 1980, when counting began, the nation has averaged 7.4 billion-dollar weather disasters a year, but since 2017, the number has jumped to 17.2. On average, each year since 1980, Nebraska has been touched by a weather disaster that totaled at least $1 billion nationally. However, like the nation, Nebraska has seen a jump in frequency in the last five years.

For Nebraska, nothing last year compares with 2019, when the state sustained $3.4 billion in damage, including $2.9 billion from catastrophic flooding in March of that year.

No area of the country can escape the problem of damage related to development in disaster-prone areas. Nebraska has seen that repeatedly, with flash-flooding in low-lying areas. Over the years, numerous neighborhoods and communities in low-lying areas or along streams have been inundated by heavy rains.

Changes in where people live and housing vulnerability were factors, Smith said, “but the 800-pound gorilla in the room is, of course, climate change, because that’s accelerating all of these trends in regards to disaster potential for damage.

“We’re having these compound cascading events one after another, after another,” Smith said. “A lot of trends are going in the wrong direction.”

In Nebraska, last year was bookended by firsts: February brought the state’s first rolling blackouts as a result of record cold, and December brought a record tornado swarm for the final month of the year.

The February polar vortex caused an estimated $24 billion damage nationally, the December tornadoes and accompanying derecho caused at least $1.8 billion damage, and the July storms caused an estimated $1.1 billion damage.

The full extent of the year’s damaging weather in Nebraska will never be known because no agency keeps a tally of the losses sustained in the private sector.

Known losses from the two storms with available data exceed $60 million — $30 million in losses to agriculture in December and $30 million in losses to the public sector in July.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

