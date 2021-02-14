Increased Nebraska gun sales mirror national trend

“I’ve had several who never owned a firearm in my life ask me,” he said. “I’m not playing politics, but a lot of them tell me they are scared now after the election.”

The sheriff also gets asked if he is going “to be coming after” their guns.

“That will never happen on my watch,” Unger said, “as long as the Second Amendment exists.”

The Second Amendment states that a regulated militia is necessary for the security of a free state and that the right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.

Unger said women sometimes will ask about firearms and concealed carry permits. He offers advice only if asked, he said.

Eberhardt said he also would offer advice only when asked. That includes requiring those interested to take a course if they want a concealed carry.

“It’s a mix being fearful and being prepared for where they see our country headed and our values now. Life is not as precious as it used to be, and they see what is going on in now on TV. There were the riots, and that scared a lot of people.”

Eberhardt said one of the benefits of living in a small town is that people look out for each other.