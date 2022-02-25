Inmate escapes from Omaha prison by running out front door

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a Nebraska inmate who escaped from an Omaha prison by running out the front door.

Kendall McNeese, 20, was being escorted from his Omaha Community Corrections Center cell Thursday by prison staff members after they allegedly found contraband in the cell, a news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. As he was being escorted, he broke away and ran out the prison’s front door, officials said.

He later disabled an electronic monitoring device he was wearing as part of the low-security prison’s programs that allow some inmates to work and attend school and religious services outside the facility, prisons officials said.

McNeese was serving an 8- to 13-year prison sentence on convictions of first-degree assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He began serving his sentence in October 2019.

