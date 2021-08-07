 Skip to main content
Inmate missing from Lincoln community corrections center
AP

Inmate missing from Lincoln community corrections center

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 31-year-old inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said that Lucas Hoffman did not return to the center Friday evening after a work assignment in the community.

Hoffman was sentenced in Lancaster County to serve three years in prison for his third offense of refusing to take a chemical test but was scheduled for release in November. He began serving his sentence in October 2020.

The center in Lincoln is one of two state community custody facilities, which are the least restrictive in the prison system. Inmates are allowed to work outside the center and attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

