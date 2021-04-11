 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inmate taken to hospital after being assaulted at prison
0 comments
AP

Inmate taken to hospital after being assaulted at prison

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An inmate was taken to the hospital from the Lincoln Correctional Center Saturday after he was assaulted by another inmate.

The state Department of Correctional Services said the assault happened around 10 p.m. about 45 minutes after staff members broke up an argument between the two men.

Officials said the injured inmate was taken to the hospital with injuries to his head.

The assault will be investigated, and the county attorney will determine whether to file charges.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sioux City East music teacher to retire

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News