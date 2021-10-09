Inmate with COVID-19 dies at hospital; 2nd in a week

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska inmate who had tested positive for COVID-19 has died, officials say.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said the inmate died Friday at an Omaha hospital. He's the second Nebraska inmate with COVID-19 to die this week, The Lincoln Journal-Star reports.

The name of the inmate, who was in his 30s, will not be released, the department said. He was convicted of first-degree sexual assault in Douglas County.

Another inmate in his 40s died Tuesday after testing positive for the virus, officials said.

The exact cause of death for either inmate hadn’t been determined, but as is the case whenever an inmate dies in custody, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

