Investigation continues in February death of Eagle man

EAGLE, Neb. (AP) — Cass County investigators say they are continuing the probe into the February death of an 82-year-old Eagle man.

Gail Lanning's body was discovered Feb. 2. Authorities were contacted by a woman who, along with her husband, had been helping Lanning clean and renovate his home.

An autopsy determined that Lanning died of blunt-force trauma.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that last week, Sgt. Doug Durkan said he has talked with “persons of interest" in the case. Durkan said he is awaiting testing on evidence sent to the Nebraska State Crime Lab.

“I’ve told the family I’m not going to rest until I get this closed,” Durkan said.

