Investigation underway after roof collapses into York hotel pool, killing one boy

A boy was killed when a portion of the roof collapsed into the pool area of a York hotel on Sunday night, authorities said.
Crews were called to the Hampton Inn just north of Interstate 80 around 9 p.m. By the time firefighters, medics and local law enforcement arrived, the pool area had been evacuated, however, one victim was found dead at the scene.
In a news release issued Monday, the York Police Department said the boy "was trapped inside the pool room beneath debris. This male was determined to be the only trapped person and was found to be deceased.”
The boy's name has not yet been released. Investigating agencies include the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s office.
The hotel was evacuated. Approximately 40 guests were relocated to other hotels.
Fire department officials were assisted by Mogul’s Towing and Hitz Towing in stabilizing the collapsed area, the York News-Times reported.
Police in southeastern Nebraska say the roof over a hotel pool collapsed, killing a child. The incident happened Sunday night at a Hampton Inn in York. Police say in a news release that officers and firefighters responding to multiple 911 calls about the roof collapse found one person — a boy — trapped beneath the debris and pronounced him dead at the scene. His name and age had not been released by midday Tuesday. The cause of the collapse is under investigation, including by the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s office. The hotel was evacuated, and no one else was reported injured.
A special season allows hunters to kill as many animals as possible in the area to relieve problems landowners are having with elk destroying their crops. It's believed to be only 15 to 20 of the massive animals.