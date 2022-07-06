 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Investigation underway after roof collapses into York hotel pool, killing one boy

A boy was killed when a portion of the roof collapsed into the pool area of a York hotel on Sunday night, authorities said.

Crews were called to the Hampton Inn just north of Interstate 80 around 9 p.m. By the time firefighters, medics and local law enforcement arrived, the pool area had been evacuated, however, one victim was found dead at the scene.

A boy was killed Sunday night when the roof collapsed into the pool area of a York hotel.

In a news release issued Monday, the York Police Department said the boy "was trapped inside the pool room beneath debris. This male was determined to be the only trapped person and was found to be deceased.”

The boy's name has not yet been released. Investigating agencies include the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s office.

The hotel was evacuated. Approximately 40 guests were relocated to other hotels. 

Fire department officials were assisted by Mogul’s Towing and Hitz Towing in stabilizing the collapsed area, the York News-Times reported.

On Monday morning, firefighters returned to the scene to assist with the removal of debris.

It's unclear what caused the roof to collapse. At 8:55 p.m., the York airport reported partly cloudy skies with a southeast breeze at 12 mph.

According to information from the York County Assessor's office, the hotel was built in 2009. It's owned by Benjo, a limited liability corporation that lists a Norfolk address.

