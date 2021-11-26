 Skip to main content
Investigators looking into cause of fatal fire in Humboldt

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Agency is investigating after a fatal fire on Thanksgiving morning in rural eastern Nebraska

HUMBOLDT, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Agency is investigating after a fatal fire on Thanksgiving morning in rural eastern Nebraska.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the fire was reported just after 4:30 a.m. in Humboldt. The home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

A body was found in the home. No further information was released.

Humboldt is in Richardson County, 60 miles southeast of Lincoln.

