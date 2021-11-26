Investigators looking into cause of fatal fire in Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Agency is investigating after a fatal fire on Thanksgiving morning in rural eastern Nebraska.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the fire was reported just after 4:30 a.m. in Humboldt. The home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
A body was found in the home. No further information was released.
Humboldt is in Richardson County, 60 miles southeast of Lincoln.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Lincoln Journal Star.