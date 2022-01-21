Investigators: Woman walking in Omaha street fatally hit

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A woman who was walking the traffic lanes of a busy Omaha street late at night died after being hit by a car, authorities said.

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. Thursday on Maple Street near the intersection of 95th Street, television station WOWT reported.

Investigators said a 37-year-old man driving a car along Maple came upon 35-year-old Victoria Castro walking in the westbound lane and swerved, but was unable to avoid hitting Castro. Castro was taken with critical injuries to a hospital, where she died.

The driver of the car was not injured.

