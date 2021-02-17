Iowa cancels plans for Microsoft-based vaccine registration

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — Within days of abandoning a plan to hire a private company to establish a statewide call center to help residents set up coronavirus vaccine appointments, Iowa officials on Wednesday said they have cancelled a deal with Microsoft Corp. to develop a centralized online system.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the decision just 10 days after she said Microsoft had been selected from a group of bidders to create the online registration and appointment system. At the time, Reynolds said the system would be ready in a few weeks.

“When we dug into what the options were and what was available and the timeline to get that done it just didn't make sense for us to move forward, especially with the registration and scheduling component because of all the different providers that are tied into that right now and the systems that they had,” she said.

Reynolds said the focus will shift to a different system but offered no details.

“We know that barriers still remain for Iowans who are currently eligible and we’re actively determining how we can leverage existing partnerships to provide an easier alternative to online scheduling,” she said.