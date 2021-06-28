Iowa man pleads not guilty in chloroform abduction of woman

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man accused of hiding in the backseat a Nebraska woman’s car and using homemade chloroform, duct tape and zip ties to abduct a woman has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and other charges.

Zack Smith, 20, of Bronson, entered a written plea Monday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of third-degree kidnapping, assault while participating in a felony and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, the Sioux City Journal reported.

Smith was arrested June 3, the same day Sioux City police said the woman from South Sioux City, Nebraska, was reported missing a day after her car was found abandoned with her purse and cellphone inside. Police focused on Smith, who was an ex-boyfriend of the woman.

Under questioning, Smith admitted that he had hidden in the back of the woman’s vehicle for more than three hours and used a toy replica of a handgun to force the woman into his vehicle, where he blindfolded and bound her and held a towel he had soaked with homemade chloroform over her face, police said.