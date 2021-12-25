 Skip to main content
Iowa motorcyclist dies in crash on I-80 ramp in Omaha

A 54-year-old Iowa man has died in a Christmas Eve accident after his motorcycle crashed in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 54-year-old Iowa man has died in a Christmas Eve accident after his motorcycle crashed in Omaha.

Police say Jamie Richardson of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was exiting onto Interstate 80 around 3:20 p.m. Friday when the motorcycle left the on-ramp. Richardson was thrown from the motorcycle as it was traveling down an embankment.

People who were passing by performed CPR until paramedics arrived. Richardson died later Friday while in surgery.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

