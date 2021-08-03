It's a boy! Omaha zoo welcomes baby giraffe

The newest bundle of joy born at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium stands shy of 6 feet tall and weighs right around 140 pounds, zookeepers estimate.
The new herd member, a male giraffe calf, was born over the weekend at the Omaha zoo.
The new addition brings the zoo's herd of reticulated giraffes to 10. Reticulated giraffes are endangered, with about 16,000 found in the wild, said Dennis Pate, CEO and executive director of the zoo.
"Every new birth gives us a little bit more hope here," Pate said.
The baby — who has yet to be named — was born to parents Betty Francis, 10, and Jawara, 12, at about 11 a.m. Saturday.
Betty Francis, who weighs about 1,800 pounds and stands nearly 15 feet tall, moved to Omaha in 2016 from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Jawara was born at the Brookfield Zoo in Brookfield, Illinois, and moved to Omaha in 2010. Jawara, who weighs about 2,250 pounds and is nearly 16 feet tall, has sired five calves.
Betty Francis has been curious about other calves and births in the herd before. But because she's a first-time mom, zoo staffers kept a watchful eye on her after she gave birth.
Her maternal instincts kicked right in. She started cleaning the baby and has been good about standing still while the calf nurses. About an hour after the calf was born, it stood on its own.
"She has been a great mom," Pate said.
Mom and baby are on display in a separate part of the giraffe herd room. In the next few weeks, the calf will be introduced to herd members.
So far the young giraffe is independent and curious, said Jack Hetherington, supervisor of hoofstock and rhinos at the zoo. The calf hasn't been afraid to venture into a neighboring stall without Mom. During a visit with media on Tuesday, the calf kicked and stomped a leafy branch and tugged at other branches hanging from the walls.
Betty Francis, who tends to be a more nervous giraffe, kept a watchful eye on the baby. She paced around the stall and occasionally snorted at spectators.
Zookeepers are used to welcoming new additions, Pate said. Four endangered eastern indigo snakes were born in July. A tapir is expected to give birth in the next two weeks, and a sloth is due in mid-September, Pate said. Claire, a 12-year-old elephant, is due with her first calf in February.
Photos: Cute Omaha zoo babies
zoo animals
sea lion pup
zoo babies
zoo babies
zoo babies
zoo babies
zoo babies
zoo babies
zoo babies
zoo babies
zoo baby
zoo babies
zoo babies
zoo babies-Gentoo penguin
zoo babies
zoo babies
zoo babies
zoo babies
zoo babies
zoo babies
zoo babies
zoo babies
zoo babies
zoo babies
zoo babies
zoo babies
zoo animals
zoo babies
zoo babies
zoo babies
zoo babies
zoo babies
zoo babies
zoo babies
zoo babies
zoo babies
zoo babies
Zoo babies
zoo babies
zoo babies
zoo babies
kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2