It's a boy! Omaha zoo welcomes baby giraffe

The newest bundle of joy born at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium stands shy of 6 feet tall and weighs right around 140 pounds, zookeepers estimate.

The new herd member, a male giraffe calf, was born over the weekend at the Omaha zoo.

The new addition brings the zoo's herd of reticulated giraffes to 10. Reticulated giraffes are endangered, with about 16,000 found in the wild, said Dennis Pate, CEO and executive director of the zoo.

"Every new birth gives us a little bit more hope here," Pate said.

The baby — who has yet to be named — was born to parents Betty Francis, 10, and Jawara, 12, at about 11 a.m. Saturday.

Betty Francis, who weighs about 1,800 pounds and stands nearly 15 feet tall, moved to Omaha in 2016 from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Jawara was born at the Brookfield Zoo in Brookfield, Illinois, and moved to Omaha in 2010. Jawara, who weighs about 2,250 pounds and is nearly 16 feet tall, has sired five calves.

Betty Francis has been curious about other calves and births in the herd before. But because she's a first-time mom, zoo staffers kept a watchful eye on her after she gave birth.