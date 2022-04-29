'It's just surreal' — after 50 years, Arbor Day Foundation still making a difference from downtown Lincoln

The Arbor Day Foundation is full of pride — pride for the work they do, the success they've had and for the place they call home.

The organization is known for its international work as the largest nonprofit dedicated to tree planting in communities, neighborhoods and critical forest lands, and it all takes place in the heart of downtown Lincoln.

“Everyday we are making a difference in people's lives through the power of trees and it sounds simple, but it really is a big deal," says Dan Lambe, CEO of Arbor Day Foundation. "And we do all that from 12th and P in Lincoln, Nebraska."

Pride at the foundation runs especially deep this week as it celebrates its 50th anniversary Friday, which coincides with the 150th Arbor Day.

For Michelle Benes, this milestone comes after years of hard work and dedication to the foundation.

Benes, 56, first started with the organization when she was 21 as a temporary employee doing data entry before the organization had spread globally. Thirty-five years later, she is still just as proud to call the foundation home.

“It’s just surreal," she said. "I never expected I’d be here this long, but it’s just been so much fun. At 50 years you get to look back at everything you’ve accomplished — and we have accomplished some great things. Now, we get to look ahead to what we’re able to do in the next 50 years."

Benes now works as chief of staff for the foundation after having multiple roles throughout her career. Her job in the Lincoln office is to keep the nonprofit focused and organized as they plan tree planting events across the world.

"I am proud of the fact that the Arbor Day Foundation has its home here and we are able to be in Lincoln and do such important things on such a large scale," she said. "I’m proud of that and I hope others are as well."

The Arbor Day Foundation has spent this week celebrating its two monumental anniversaries, including ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

“It was an iconic moment in a historic space," Lambe said. "To be invited by the New York Stock Exchange to help us celebrate our 50th anniversary by ringing the opening bell was just an affirmation that people are aware of the importance of the Arbor Day Foundation and the work we do."

The foundation estimates that nearly one million trees were planted in Nebraska on the first Arbor Day in 1872. Lambe said there is no way to know how many will be planted worldwide 150 years later, but it will be a big number.

Since its start in 1972, the foundation has helped plant 500 million trees in nearly 50 countries. Now, they plan to double that number in just five years.

"There has never been a more important time for trees and so it’s exciting that on our 50th anniversary of our foundation that trees and forests are being recognized as an important part in helping to solve some of the greatest problems facing people across the globe today," Lambe said.

The foundation relies heavily on donors to help support the distribution and planting of trees.

Jack and Terry Meinzenbach of Columbia, Missouri, have been donating to the foundation since 1975, just three years after it formed. The couple is from Chicago and first heard of the foundation through a brochure they received in the mail.

“Climate change is my big motivation for trying to help the Arbor Day Foundation fulfill their mission to help us recover by planting, nourishing and celebrating trees," said Jack Meinzenbach, 77. "They’re using trees to solve a problem that is critical to our survival."

