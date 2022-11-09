It's official: Syracuse man holds Guinness world record for riding a pumpkin boat on the Missouri River

Hansen said the following three days were a blur, with newspaper and TV interviews from around the world.
“I didn’t realize it was such a big deal,” he said.
But at the time, it still wasn’t officially the longest pumpkin boat ride.
Hansen’s daughter, Morgan Buchholz, was in charge of all the paperwork that had to be submitted. There was a lot.
When Guinness reached out with some questions a few weeks ago, the two decided to take it as a good sign. Some of the evidence Buchholz had sent in didn’t make it the first time.
They had to submit some GPS tracking evidence, and Hansen had to supply the receipt for the kayak paddle he used. Anything not available commercially can't be used in setting a record.
“Thank goodness my wife saves the receipts for everything,” he said.
Now that he’s the official record-holder, Hansen has a new goal. And, of course, it involves a big squash. As wife Allyson said, everything is pumpkins, pumpkins, pumpkins.
“It takes up a lot of my thinking time,” Hansen said.
Hansen now is aiming to take over the Nebraska record for largest pumpkin of 1,492½ pounds, held by Brent Cernik.
He also wants to grow a pumpkin large enough that he and his daughter can ride down the river together.
She’s all for it.
“The answer will always be yes. His dream is my dream,” Buchholz said. “If he grows a pumpkin, I will be right there with him. And I’m sure he will.”
