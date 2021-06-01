 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jefferson County appoints, swears in new sheriff
0 comments
AP

Jefferson County appoints, swears in new sheriff

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FAIRBURY, Neb. (AP) — Jefferson County officials have appointed a new sheriff.

Nick Georgi was sworn in last week as the county’s new sheriff, the Beatrice Daily Sun reported. That came after the former sheriff, Matthew Schultz, announced he was resigning just five months into the job.

Georgi has been with the department since 2018. Before that, he was with the Fairbury Police Department after serving as the Johnson County Chief Deputy Sheriff. From 2008 to 2013, he served as Johnson County’s K-9 handler.

He's happy to have the new role, he said.

“This opportunity came up, and I had a lot of support within the department and the community,” Georgi said. "I saw it as an opportunity to help this department grow a little bit and was honored to be picked for the position and work with the amazing staff over here.”

Georgi said he has no major changes planned for the department, but does want to add a school resource officer to the department.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Beatrice Sun.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pentagon weighing how to help Afghans who aided US

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News