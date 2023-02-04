OMAHA -- This man, dubbed the greatest “Jeopardy!” player of all time, will headline the Nebraska Science Festival.
Who is Ken Jennings?
Jennings, a standout player-turned-co-host of the quiz show, will headline the annual festival with a presentation April 6. He will present “Artificial Intelligence: Are Humans in Jeopardy?” The presentation is free but requires a reserved ticket.
It’s slated for 7:30 p.m. at the Boys Town Music Hall, 13715 Flanagan Blvd. The festival runs April 1 through April 30. During his keynote, Jennings will share the behind-the-scenes account of his 2011 battle with IBM’s “Watson.” The super-intelligent computer was designed to beat the world’s best “Jeopardy!” players.
Jennings watched “Jeopardy!” daily and dreamed of becoming a participant. He first appeared on the show in 2004, leading to a 74-game win streak. In 2020, he was named the show’s “Greatest of All Time” after competing with fellow champs James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter.
In 2022, he became permanent co-host of “Jeopardy!” with Mayim Bialik. Tickets to Jennings’ presentation will be available on a first-come, first-served basis starting March 6. For information, visit nescifest.com.