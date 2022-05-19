Judge denies Offutt airmen's request to temporarily block COVID-19 vaccine mandate

OMAHA — A federal judge in Nebraska on Wednesday denied a request for a preliminary injunction that would have temporarily protected U.S. Air Force members from penalties for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.

The order from U.S. District Judge Brian Buescher came as part of an ongoing lawsuit from 36 airmen — including 17 based at Offutt Air Force Base and three serving Lincoln with the Nebraska Air National Guard — seeking to overturn the vaccine mandate for the military issued by the Pentagon last August. They argue the mandate violates their religious rights under the First Amendment and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, known as RFRA.

The airmen's lawyer, former Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, requested the preliminary injunction in March to bar the Air Force from taking any punitive action against any of the 7,835 airmen who have requested exemptions under RFRA. At a court hearing earlier this month, Kobach claimed that 18 of the 36 airmen face discharge because their requests and appeals have been denied.

However, Buescher wrote in his order Wednesday that the Air Force's process for considering religious exemptions adhered to the law, including RFRA. He also said that the Air Force's COVID-19 vaccine mandate is the "least-restrictive" method for ensuring the "health and readiness" of its members.

"There can be no serious dispute that the available COVID-19 vaccines have dramatically reduced the death toll from COVID-19 in the United States and the world," Buescher wrote in his ruling. "Further, the data available illustrates that those who have refused to get vaccinated have necessarily had a greater chance to get and spread the virus."

Several airmen argued the COVID-19 vaccine violated their religious beliefs because it used research from cell lines taken many years ago from aborted fetuses. Citing that argument, Capt. Ian McGee, an RC-135 instructor pilot with the Offutt-based 55th Wing, said he would rather give up his nine-year military career than get the vaccine.

“It goes against my sincerely held religious beliefs as a born-again Christian,” McGee testified. “My resolve is to stay with my relationship with Jesus Christ.”

Buescher acknowledged that argument in his ruling, and said it has often been used by major religious groups to object the research's use in medicine. However, he said it is not a justification for refusing vaccinations.

"Many of those same religions have concluded that the remote impact of what they deem to be religiously or ethically objectionable research utilized for the vaccines does not support refusal to take the vaccines on religious grounds today," Buescher wrote.