Judge orders mental tests for Nebraska restaurant shooter

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A judge has ordered a mental health evaluation for a man who faces a possible death sentence after pleading guilty a month ago to killing two workers and wounded two others at a Nebraska fast-food restaurant.

The evaluation was ordered Monday for Roberto Silva Jr., 24, after Silva’s attorney said he is concerned about Silva’s mental health and his ability to assist defense attorneys through the death penalty phase of his case, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

“It’s become clear to me that over the last week that he has decompensated as he spends time in solitary confinement,” Assistant Sarpy County Public Defender Chris Lathrop said.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Silva for the Nov. 21, 2020, shooting at a Sonic Drive-in restaurant in the Omaha suburb of Bellevue that killed 22-year-old Nathan Pastrana and 28-year-old Ryan Helbert and critically wounded two other workers.

Police have said Silva set fire to a U-Haul truck that he had driven to the Sonic Drive-in, then entered the restaurant and shot the workers. When officers arrived at the restaurant, they found the U-Haul ablaze and four victims in the business.

The shooting came days after police arrested Silva outside the restaurant on charges he had used another person’s Sonic app account to buy $57 worth of food.

