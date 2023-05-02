A judge has ruled AMC Theatres must vacate its Grand Island Conestoga Mall location.

In a recent court filing, Judge Alfred Corey ruled in favor of Woodsonia Highway 281, owner and developer of Conestoga Marketplace. In early April, Woodsonia served AMC Grand Island 7 with an eviction notice.

The theater asked for a motion to dismiss Woodsonia's eviction attempts, citing a lack of jurisdiction. Corey denied that motion.

Woodsonia, based in Elkhorn, bought the mall from its previous owner, Namdar Realty Group, headquartered in Great Neck, New York.