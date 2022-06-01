 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Judge tosses suit blaming prosecutors for suspect's death

A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit against prosecutors filed by the family of a white Nebraska bar owner who killed himself after being charged in the fatal shooting of a Black man during 2020 racial injustice protests

  • 0
Nebraska Protest Shooting Lawsuit

FILE - Special Prosecutor Fredrick D. Franklin during a press conference in the Omaha City Council Legislative Chambers of the Omaha/Douglas Civic Center in Omaha, Neb., Sept. 23, 2020. U.S. District Judge John Gerrard said in an order Tuesday, May 31, 2022, that there is no legal basis to conclude that Douglas County prosecutors are liable for the death of 38-year-old Jake Gardner. Gardner's parents sued Douglas County Attorney's Office, its top prosecutor and a special prosecutor, accusing them of violating Gardner's constitutional rights. 

 LILY SMITH - member image share, Omaha World-Herald

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A federal judge threw out a lawsuit against prosecutors filed by the family of a white Nebraska bar owner who killed himself after being charged in the fatal shooting of a Black man during 2020 protests over racial injustice.

U.S. District Judge John Gerrard said in an order Tuesday that there is no legal basis to conclude that Douglas County prosecutors are liable for the death of 38-year-old Jake Gardner.

Gardner’s parents accused the Douglas County Attorney’s Office, its top prosecutor and a special prosecutor of violating Gardner’s constitutional rights. The lawsuit also accused special prosecutor Fred Franklin of implying during a news conference that Gardner was a racist, leading Gardner to take his own life on Sept. 20, 2020, in Oregon.

Gardner was charged with manslaughter and other felonies in the May 30, 2020, shooting death of 22-year-old James Scurlock outside Gardner’s downtown Omaha bar during protests in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

People are also reading…

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine initially declined to charge Gardner, saying he acted in self-defense after being attacked by Scurlock. Kleine later asked for a grand jury investigation after critics said he hadn't thoroughly investigated the shooting. Defenders of Scurlock said he was trying to stop Gardner from hurting anyone after Gardner flashed a gun at protesters he engaged in a scuffle.

Franklin later said additional evidence from Gardner’s phone and his Facebook Messenger account, along with video from inside his bar, shed new light on his intent. Following Gardner’s death, Franklin revealed Gardner had been armed and waiting to ambush people who might break into businesses, including his.

“Gardner’s parents are undoubtedly bereaved, and of course they have every right to be,” Gerrard wrote in his ruling. “The events that led to this case were tragic for Gardner’s family and for Scurlock’s. But not all tragic circumstances ultimately lead to legal liability. This is one of those instances.”

An attorney for the Gardners, John Pierce of California, did not immediately return a message Wednesday seeking comment. Pierce has represented people is several high-profile cases, including at one time Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted of homicide and other counts in the fatal shooting of two men during a Kenosha, Wisconsin, protest.

The Douglas County Attorney's Office also did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Omaha chemical plant fire extinguished; evacuations end

Omaha chemical plant fire extinguished; evacuations end

Authorities say a large fire that raged through a Nebraska chemical plant was extinguished and nearby residents who were initially evacuated were allowed to return to their homes. Thick smoke billowed from the Nox-Crete facility just southwest of downtown Omaha that could be seen as far away Monday evening. Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said the first call for help came shortly before 7 p.m. Monday, and firefighters who initially entered the building found a much bigger fire than they had anticipated, forcing them to retreat. No injuries were reported. Officials say the smoke posed no major toxicity risks to the public. The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.

2 killed, 20 injured after car barrels into Nebraska crowd

Police say two people are dead and 20 others injured in a crash that sent two cars careening into a crowd of bystanders while an annual Memorial Day weekend “cruise” night was wrapping up in Nebraska’s capital. Two women, ages 20 and 22, had been inside one of the cars and died in the Sunday night crash on O Street in Lincoln. One person was reported in critical condition and the others were treated at hospitals for injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Police say they do not believe the act was intentional. They say the two cars were not participating in the annual “Americruise” event, which has been taking place in Lincoln since the early 1990s.

Police identify 2 killed in Lincoln triple shooting

Police have identified two men killed in a triple shooting in Lincoln over the weekend. Police say in a news release that 42-year-old Patricio Urias and 26-year-old Zachariah Palomo died in the Sunday morning shooting inside a home near 30th and P streets. Officers found the men fatally wounded in the home after someone called 911 to report he had been shot. The men died at the scene. Police say a short time later, a 19-year-old man who was wounded in the shooting showed up at a Lincoln hospital. No arrests have been reported or suspects named. Police are asking the public for any information on the shooting.

Watch Now: Related Video

South Korea: Voters head to polls in local elections

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News