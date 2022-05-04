Jury finds 27-year-old Malmo man guilty of first-degree murder of fiancée

WAHOO — A jury worked into the night here Tuesday before finding a Malmo man guilty of first-degree murder for killing his 27-year-old fiancée at their home as her two children slept.

Kolton Barnes said what happened early July 15, 2020, was self-defense. That Kayla Matulka attacked him with a knife when he returned home from the bar.

The state said the killing was first-degree murder. That Barnes kicked his way into the house, just as he'd threatened to do in texts later deleted, after she told him their relationship was over and not to come home.

"She wanted out and he refused to accept that, and because of that Kayla Matulka is dead," Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Sandra Allen told the jury in closing arguments earlier Tuesday.

She said Matulka, who was found naked on the floor with a restraint system attached to one of her wrists, a black eye and purple, finger-shaped bruises on an elbow, was fighting for her life.

"He beat her, he strangled her and he stabbed her," Allen said.

Not once or twice, but 27 times.

"You cannot tell me you aren't thinking about what you are doing," she said. "That is premeditation."

Addressing the jury, Matt McDonald of the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy said the state had to prove to them without hesitation that Barnes wasn't acting in self-defense.

"They have not done that. They haven't even come close," he said. "Based on the evidence there's a lot more than hesitation about what happened that night."

McDonald said Barnes admitted he tampered with evidence, one of the seven felony charges he faced, but argued the state overcharged the case, throwing the book at Barnes to see what would stick with the jury.

* Two counts of child abuse for leaving Matulka dead with her 6- and 11-year-old children alone to find her.

* A count of animal cruelty and use of a deadly weapon for stabbing his dog to death. (On the stand, Barnes said Matulka had done it.)

* And by alleging the murder was either premeditated or done in the perpetration of a sexual assault or attempted sex assault despite the pathologist saying there was no evidence of sexual assault.

McDonald said there was no evidence Barnes had been jealous or abusive to Matulka, he said. The state was trying to paint a picture of him "that doesn't exist."

He pointed to testimony of one of Barnes' ex-boyfriends who said Barnes, who had been diagnosed with mental illness, once tried to stab him and his dog.

"They're just hoping that you will say well she's dead, he must have done this and it had to happen this way that they're speculating about," the defense attorney said. "Isn't it much more likely that what Kolton said is the truth?"

Barnes said he went in the bedroom and saw his dog, Diesel, on the floor. Then, in the light of the TV, he saw Matulka coming at him with a knife in her hand. He said he put his hand up to block her and punched her three times and they struggled, falling to the floor with him on top of her, the knife in her chest.

"We're never going to know exactly what happened ... because Kolton told you he can't remember everything," McDonald said.

That doesn't mean he's lying, he said.

Allen said Barnes' story continued to evolve. First he said he had no idea what happened, that someone was setting him up. Then, for months, he said Matulka had killed herself, until it was clear two of the stab wounds came after she was dead.

Finally, at trial, he said for the first time that Matulka attacked him.

"What's happening is Mr. Barnes is receiving bits and pieces of information from the evidence, and what he's doing is he's taking that evidence and he's trying to conform a story to match that evidence. To try to get away with the murder of Kayla Matulka," she said. "That's what he's doing."

The jury of 11 men and one woman got the case for deliberations at 2:46 p.m. Tuesday and returned with guilty verdicts on all counts shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Sentencing is set for July.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

