AP

Jury finds man guilty in shooting death of Lincoln teen

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lancaster County jury has found a Lincoln man guilty in the shooting death more than two years ago of a Lincoln teenager.

Majdal Elias, 26, was found guilty Wednesday of second-degree murder and several gun counts in the September 2019 death of 15-year-old Ali Al-Burkat, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.

Police have said Elias shot into a car full of people, hitting Al-Burkat who was in the backseat. The teen died later at a Lincoln hospital.

Elias is already serving 19 to 33 years in prison on drug and gun charges. He faces another 33 years to life in prison for Al-Burkat’s killing when he’s sentenced in May.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Lincoln Journal Star.

