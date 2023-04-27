A jury in Missouri has slapped a Lincoln-based real estate business with a $5.8 million verdict.

But U.S. Property Inc.'s president, Monte Froehlich, confirmed Wednesday they plan to appeal the decision, which involves a vacant lot at 718 Grand Blvd. in downtown Kansas City.

"We strongly disagree with the verdicts and have instructed counsel to immediately file and vigorously prosecute an appeal. We are confident in the appeal process," Froehlich said.

In 2019, Racket Merchandise Co., a longtime downtown Kansas City business, sued the Nebraska owners of 718 Grand Blvd. — U.S. Property Inc., 718 Grand LLC and Power & Light Properties LLC, all businesses tied to Froehlich — after a rainstorm caused clay to run off the property and flood their basement next door.

Racket's attorney alleged the owners had neglected the property, it had become a nuisance and their property ended up damaged as a result.

In 2013, the lot — then home to the Grand Avenue Garage, a 1921 building on the National Register of Historic Places — had been acquired with plans to convert it into apartments.

But the city ultimately condemned it after it had sat vacant for years and, in 2018, it was demolished.

Clay had been brought in for backfilling and grading the lot but was left in piles, which caused a mudslide, the suit alleged.

Earlier this month, the case went to trial in Kansas City, resulting in a jury verdict of $1.33 million in actual damages and $4 million in punitive damages.

Racket's attorney, Brandon Boulware, told the Journal Star: “The jury sent a clear message to all developers and landowners that they must take care of their property. Kansas City will not allow blight. This city has come too far for that."

At trial, he told the hometown jury that the property, which sits along the route of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade, had been twice broadcast to the world, according to local coverage of the case.

Boulware said Wednesday he hoped the companies in this lawsuit would hear the jury's message "and act on it."

"But it’s been three weeks since the verdict, and they still have not fixed their properties,” he said in an email.

Froehlich said Wednesday they were surprised "by a verdict that we do not believe is consistent with the facts presented at trial or Missouri Law."

He said they had hired two contractors to complete the demolition and remediation of the site.

Racket sued the contractors, too, but they settled before the trial concluded, according to court records.

Froehlich said: "We have restored more than two dozen historic buildings and have pride in doing so. We have properties in 15 states and have always directed our real estate business responsibly and with the highest of ethics. We have a solid track record of quality work and high standards of conduct."

