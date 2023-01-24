 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
K9 Freekz rescue of Kearney: Puppy love, and lots more

  • 0

Joni Fitzpatrick, founder of K9 Freekz Rescue, talks about working with the FBI to rescue six dogs.

KEARNEY — Nine years ago, Heather Bennett walked up to Joni Fitzpatrick in the Dome Lounge and asked if she’d help form a nonprofit to rescue abandoned and mistreated dogs.

The two women didn’t know each other, but Fitzpatrick immediately said “yes.”

It was the start of a special friendship. Not only for the two women, but for the 1,200 dogs that the nonprofit has aided since then. Last year alone, it handled 200 dogs.

K9 Freekz Dog Rescue is Kearney’s only nonprofit, foster-based rescue organization, according to its owners. Its stories are heartbreaking and rewarding.

K9 Freekz board members

The current executive board of K9 Freekz Dog Rescue includes, from left, co-founder Joni Fitzpatrick, Shena Jensen, Ami Slater and co-founder Heather Bennett.

Last month, the FBI called Fitzpatrick on a Friday afternoon when it found six neglected dogs in a Grand Island home as it worked on a criminal case.

“When that call came in, I thought it was a joke, so I let it go to voicemail, but then something told me to call her back,” Fitzpatrick said.

People are also reading…

The FBI relinquished the dogs to Fitzpatrick. One of those dogs was Banx, a cattle dog. He had parasites, an eye infection, missing fur and a yeast infection over his whole body. As he healed, his foster family fell in love with him.

“The family said, ‘He’s staying with us,’” Fitzpatrick said. “He’s the best story we’ve ever had.”

A puppy-sized start

K9 Freekz Dog Rescue was formed in March 2014. It rescued homeless and unwanted dogs, including old dogs, amputees, dogs with heartworm and broken hips – anything. It provided medical care, foster homes and permanent homes. No dog was ever euthanized.

Since that day in the Dome Lounge, Fitzpatrick and Bennett have become best friends.

“I didn't know Joni, but I had seen her, and I knew she loved dogs. She had helped with rescues in the past, so I went up to her and asked, ‘Do you want to start a rescue?’” Bennett said.

Fitzpatrick had a gut feeling it was the right move. They talked. They hit it off. They got started.

“Someone jokingly called us ‘canine freaks,’ and it stuck,” Fitzpatrick said.

K9 Freekz wobbled a bit in its early months. “We didn’t have a clue what we were doing,” Bennett said. The pair scoured the website, researched, perfected social media efforts and got the nonprofit on its feet.

Animals come to K9 Freekz through social media, word of mouth and phone calls. This volunteer work isn’t always convenient; both women also juggle families, children at home and full-time jobs, but they do it eagerly. Last Tuesday alone, Fitzpatrick had six calls. “That’s normal,” she shrugged.

Not long ago, someone called about a little terrier mix found in the middle of a rural road outside Kearney. “Nobody claimed him. We took him. He was just 10 weeks old. He slept with me last night,” she said. By Wednesday, thanks to social media, she had found him a new home.

Every dog that comes in first goes to a veterinarian for a check-up. Each is vaccinated, microchipped and, if it hasn’t been done, spayed or neutered.

People pay $125 to adopt a dog. Prior to an adoption, Fitzpatrick and Bennett require three references on the adopter from friends, employers or relatives. If prospective adopters are renters, the two women check with the landlord to be sure dogs are permitted. “We’re sticklers on that,” Bennett said.

They initially visited all prospective adopters’ homes, but now they require interior home pictures instead.

K9 Freekz takes all kinds of dogs, including puppies, elderly dogs, bully breeds, those with medical disabilities and entire litters of dogs. If puppies are still being nursed, the mother dog comes, too.

“People call and say, ‘my dog had an accidental litter.’ We never leave the mamma dog behind,” Fitzpatrick said. In 2022, the nonprofit handled four such litters.

While K9 Freekz places dogs in adoptive homes – often, simply posting a picture on social media results in an adoption in just a day or two- it also has foster homes for “harder to adopt” dogs who need to curb disobedience, incessant barking and other habits. Foster families work with such dogs until they are ready for permanent homes.

“These dogs need to learn the ropes, but a lot of them have never been taught. Some have been stuck in a back yard for years and don’t know any better,” Fitzpatrick said.

K9 Freekz also has a team of 10 to 20 transporters who take dogs to their new homes and pick up dogs that need to be rescued. Long trips are often broken into segments, with a driver passing a dog along like a runner passing a baton in a relay race.

“Nobody is paid. It’s a lot of work, but so much fun and we meet a lot of cool people,” Fitzpatrick said. “That’s our goal: To have fun along the way.”

