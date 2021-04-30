Kayaker enjoys Nebraska from the water

Travis Byers enjoys kayaking so much that he piloted one to his wedding.

He watched the lunar eclipse from one a few years ago and has slid down ski slopes in Colorado in another. He’s made a point to kayak every month for the past six years.

“My daughter bought me a kayak for Father’s Day one year, and I fell in love,” Byers said.

In the past decade, he’s kayaked all over the United States as well as Mexico and Grand Turk. A kayak is essential for every vacation, just in case he finds a place to take it out.

He finds himself at peace on the water.

“The scenery changes, the wildlife changes, the water level, the colors,” he said. “It’s just great to get out there and get the fresh air with friends or by yourself.”

Fourteen kayaks fill the garage of the 36-year-old Ogallala resident, with some for sea outings, others for whitewater excursions and basic ones for fun outings with friends. Tandem kayaks have allowed the blended family, he and wife Kim and children Lucas and Nevaeh, to go out together. The kids are about ready for their own.

Thankfully, it’s not an expensive hobby.