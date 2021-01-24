Kearney animal shelter looks back at 10,000 adoptions

Although animal shelters in many parts of the country reported seeing spikes in pet adoptions related to COVID-19, Derr said there was no such surge at the Kearney shelter.

She said that no matter the circumstances, the goal is to ensure a good outcome for the animals and adopters.

For example, prospective pet owners need to know that animal care can be expensive and a bigger hardship on people faced with lost jobs, fewer work hours or other economic issues now.

It’s important to consider what happens to a new pet if an owner who has been working at home returns to a job requiring long hours spent away from home. “You have time now, but will you have time later?” Derr said.

One Kearney shelter adoption requirement is no surprise gifting. She said the person who will own an animal must come to the shelter to meet the potential new pet and also confirm that other requirements can be met.

Adoption rates are based on animals’ ages and adoption demand.

For dogs, the range is $300 for puppies age 12 weeks or younger to $50 for senior dogs age 10 or older. Cat fees range from $100 for kittens under 5 months old to $35 for barn cats.