Kearney couple drawn to bees and enjoy their honey

Bees need water, too, so the Crouches keep their bird bath filled. “Bees are like anything else: we all need water,” Judy added.

By mid-July, the Crouches harvest the season’s first honey. First, they check to see whether that wax cap covers each frame. If not, it’s not ready. If it is, they get busy. Harvesting the honey from 40 frames can take an entire day.

Everything is re-usable. The Crouches use the “leftover stuff” to start fires when they go camping.

They give most of the honey to friends, They sell a little, making it into lip balm and beeswax candles, but this is their hobby, not a second business. “We do put money into our bees. There’s so much you have to invest in, including frames, hives and tools,” Judy said, but it’s all reusable year after year.

All over the country, honeybees are suddenly disappearing. “Every beekeeper is having trouble keeping bees alive,” Marv said. They have a friend who lost all but 600 of his 2,000 hives last winter.

“It was devastating. Scientists are trying to figure this out,” Marv said. It could be pesticides, hive beetles, wax moths or a parasite called varroa mites, which arrived 50 years ago in the U.S.