Kearney museum highlights local, family history

Visitors from all around have memories at the Fort Kearney Museum. Michelle recalled a gentleman from California who returned and mentioned how much he enjoyed the boat ride as a child with his grandmother.

When Kearney was flooded in 2019, the Johnson family only had a matter of minutes to tie up the glass bottom boat higher up on a tree. The dock floated away and damage was done, but the museum itself was untouched.

The museum closed July 2019 while the water level lowered. The attraction remained closed throughout 2020 because of the pandemic.

After two years, the Fort Kearney Museum opened to the public on Memorial Day. Rick is repairing the glass bottom boat ride, so in the near future, visitors will once again be able to see the depths of the lake.

Admission is $5 for adults and $2.50 for children to view the collection.

The Johnsons want to welcome new and old visitors, including Rick’s fiancee, Jenny Martin, who also helps run the museum.

“When people come in with kids, they tell me how they would come when they were kids,” Jenny said. “Multiple generations have enjoyed the museum, and it’s amazing how people so many years apart can come in and experience the same thing.”