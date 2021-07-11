Kearney museum highlights local, family history

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — “Remember man as you pass by. As you are now, so once was I. As I am now, you soon will be. So have a good time, and follow me.”
These words label a deteriorating human skull near the entrance of the Fort Kearney Museum. Past that, there are more than 10,000 artifacts of great historical value that tell stories of the world, America, Nebraska, Kearney and the Johnson family.
The privately owned collection was started by Harry and Emma Johnson in 1951 and has been carried on for five generations.
“It’s pretty special because it kind of goes back,” said Michelle Johnson, a member of the fourth generation and owner of the antique shop nearby. “It connects us to different generations, and it’s kind of all about family for us and making that family experience for someone else. That’s why we do it, for the memories and letting families have a great time with each other there.”
The memories are cherished and protected by Marlo Johnson, 72, the patriarch of the family.
“It’s a personal collection, and that sets us apart in my opinion,” Marlo told the Kearney Hub.
The museum land belonged to Moses H. Sydenham, the Fort Kearny postmaster. The building was once military barracks at the airbase in Kearney during World War II.
The Johnsons lived nearby, and, when Harry started the collection, the remnants of Fort Kearney were fading. This led to the name Fort Kearney Museum, so the historical place would be remembered.
Since then, a variety of treasures have filled the museum’s hallway from places like China, Japan, Africa, India and Egypt. Some of the crown jewels include a full samurai suit, Egyptian mummies, totem poles, primitive weapons, exotic animal skins, seashells and African masks. This list doesn’t begin to cover the vast assortment of items from around the world.
Much of the museum has items that whisper stories from America’s past.
An immigrant’s chest is planted in the center stretch of furniture. Hobby horses stand still, not having rocked for years. More than 100 different rifles and shotguns stretch across the museum’s walls with powder horns and flasks tucked safely behind glass boundaries. On display, are Edison phonographs, a Native American headdress, photos taken at the site of the Battle of Wounded Knee, and a painting of Custer’s Last Stand.
Among the treasures are local artifacts.
“You never know where you’re going to find things,” Marlo said. “Sometimes, you don’t have to look too far.”
When Kearney’s first hotel was demolished, Marlo collected things from the rubble, including 14 layers of wallpaper, and put them inside a shadow box. A colorful poster features a famous Shakespearean actor who performed at the Kearney Opera House.
Also displayed are early bicycles, and a wood penny farthing.
A general store is on display, as well as Marlo’s taxidermy office, where he has worked for 30 years on more than 3,000 projects.
Around the museum are photos and belongings from Marlo’s personal friends and respected people he’s done business with. One of the displays is a tribute to a fishing club member and friend of 25 years. It is mentioned that he was one of the first people active in developing dams on the Platte River.
The collection helps keep Marlo’s fishing comrade and other friends, alive in his memory.
“It may not mean a lot to most people, but when I walk past these things, I remember those people,” Marlo said, his eyes scanning fondly over the descriptions and photos of his old friends. “And that’s just for me.”
Johnson heirlooms are scattered throughout the collection. They include gas globes from his grandfather, a painting from the doctor who delivered Marlo, and a letter Marlo wrote to his parents as a child.
The fossilized elephant teeth were found in the Johnson’s backyard.
Behind the museum are five landlocked lakes that used to be 40 acres of the Johnsons’ sand and gravel business for 20 years. When fossils clogged the pipes, they were added to the collection.
The main lake is 36 feet deep and is surrounded by a forest of cedar trees planted by Marlo and cottonwoods that “volunteered.” It was stocked with catfish, carp, blue gill, sunfish and crappie and is replenished by the family’s hatcheries.
The Johnsons have a number of animals behind the museum, including a 15-year-old peacock named Peek, wood ducks, turkeys and a koi pond. A flood caused some of the koi fish to escape to the lake, so sometimes their elegant form can be seen by passengers on the glass bottom boat ride.
The glass bottom boat has been around since 1951, and its name is Jennifer, after Marlo’s wife.
Marlo’s son, Rick, is Jennifer’s captain. He has seen firsthand the memories made while she sets sail.
“There was a giant, platinum catfish — just massive, and he’s probably still in there somewhere, you just don’t see him as much,” Rick said. “We had a bunch of preschoolers on the boat once and we floated over a shallow spot. He got upset and struck at the glass and ran at the glass with his mouth open, trying to bite it. It made the biggest thud, and all the kids just screamed. They were excited and unsure at the same time.”
Visitors from all around have memories at the Fort Kearney Museum. Michelle recalled a gentleman from California who returned and mentioned how much he enjoyed the boat ride as a child with his grandmother.
When Kearney was flooded in 2019, the Johnson family only had a matter of minutes to tie up the glass bottom boat higher up on a tree. The dock floated away and damage was done, but the museum itself was untouched.
The museum closed July 2019 while the water level lowered. The attraction remained closed throughout 2020 because of the pandemic.
After two years, the Fort Kearney Museum opened to the public on Memorial Day. Rick is repairing the glass bottom boat ride, so in the near future, visitors will once again be able to see the depths of the lake.
Admission is $5 for adults and $2.50 for children to view the collection.
The Johnsons want to welcome new and old visitors, including Rick’s fiancee, Jenny Martin, who also helps run the museum.
“When people come in with kids, they tell me how they would come when they were kids,” Jenny said. “Multiple generations have enjoyed the museum, and it’s amazing how people so many years apart can come in and experience the same thing.”
The museum will be inherited by Marlo’s granddaughter, Amelia Sunderland, who is 9 years old and the first of the Johnson’s fifth generation. She knows the museum like the back of her hand, and she knows enough about the museum to give miniature tours.
“I’ve had a job since I was 5,” Amelia said. “It may be work, but it doesn’t feel like it. There’s a lot to look at, and you find new things in here every day.”
With Amelia’s help, the legacy of Nebraska, Kearney, Marlo’s friends, the Johnson family and the Fort Kearney Museum itself will live on.
