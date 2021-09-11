Kearney plant staying open despite supply chain issues

The employees will work 40 hours, but it might not be their primary job. They might be shifted to another part of the plant to help coworkers catch up after long-awaited components arrive and they can finish work on partially built engines.

The 40-hour week also might involve cleaning and organizing workspaces. Some Blueprint employees have been painting and sprucing up parts of the plant.

“It’s basically putting together different ways to stay at 40 hours,” said Matt Tappan, another Blueprint employee with children at home.

He said that it might be more comfortable working at your primary responsibility — his is leading a group that builds engines for irrigation pumps — but having a steady paycheck trumps those kinds of inconveniences.

Kloepping and Tappan said that in addition to the 40-hour paychecks, a key to employees’ positive attitudes has been communication. Management has worked hard to inform employees about the company’s challenges and invite ideas from workers. Their ideas might address the current unknowns, or prepare Blueprint to emerge from the pandemic stronger than before.

Kloepping said Josh Saldivar, Blueprint’s director of manufacturing, has been meeting regularly with employees.